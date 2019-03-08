Tory rebel MP receives threatening message after losing confidence vote

Conservative MP Antoinette Sandbach. Photograph: UK Parliament. Archant

An MP who was sacked by Boris Johnson for rebelling on Brexit has received a threatening message by email.

Antoinette Sandbach tweeted a picture of a message she had received which included what appeared to be a death threat.

Along with the picture of the message, she wrote: "This in my inbox this morning."

Sandbach lost a vote of confidence among members of her local Conservative Party association on Tuesday night.

The vote was symbolic but it opens the door to formal deselection.

Sandbach complained of "entryism" and said she was granted only three minutes to set out her defence.

She said: "This is obviously deeply disappointing, but I won't allow an unrepresentative handful of people decide who gets to be the MP for tens of thousands of Eddisbury voters.

"All my constituents can rest assured that I will continue to represent them in parliament, standing up for a sensible, pragmatic Brexit deal and confirming that it is what the people want through a 'final say' confirmatory referendum."

The MP is currently appealing over the suspension of the Tory whip, following the prime minister's decision to strip her of it after she voted with opposition MPs to take control of the Commons order paper last month.