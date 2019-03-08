Tory MP told to leave party by fellow MP for backing Rory Stewart
PUBLISHED: 09:52 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 21 June 2019
The Tory party has been forced to intervene after a male MP sent a female MP 'abusive' messages because she supported Rory Stewart in the leadership race.
Antoinette Sandbach, who backed Rory Stewart in the leadership campaign, tweeted abusive messages she said were sent by a male MP, apparently over her continuing opposition to a no-deal Brexit.
Sandbach tweeted: "Barely is the ink dry on the results and the dark ops begin.
"This is from a male Conservative MP to me as I sat on the train home #completewankspangle."
A screenshot of two messages read: "You too are a disgrace. Time you left the party I think."
Sandbach said: "It's bad enough when you get it from complete strangers. Is it any wonder three female MPs left."
Following the messages of support for the MP she was told by chief whip Julian Smith that he would investigate.
Jeremy Hunt, who is one of the finalists in the competition, called the messages "wrong".
He retweeted her messages with a note of support, saying: "This is so wrong! We have to come together as a party..."
Smith also retweeted Sandbach and said an investigation would be launched and thanked her for her loyalty over the government's Brexit deal.
He said: "Totally unacceptable - will investigate & meet Monday.
"Thank you for supporting the Withdrawal Agreement three times & for your support of HMG."
Sandbach told the Press Association she had made an official complaint.
She said: "I have made a complaint to chief whip and will get it dealt with internally."
