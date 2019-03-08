New Argos Christmas catalogue warns prices could rise due to Brexit uncertainty
PUBLISHED: 13:24 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 04 November 2019
Archant
Argos has warned prices in its new Christmas catalogue could quickly change due to the Brexit uncertainty.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The retailer's latest Bible of products this time comes with a warning printed on page one that it expects prices to rise if Brexit takes place.
It says: "At the time of printing we intend to maintain our prices at or below the printed price, however, given the uncertainty around the UK leaving the EU we reserve the right to change our prices."
You may also want to watch:
For the first time in ten years the catalogue has taken centre-stage in the retailer's new advert.
But the retailer now advises customers to check the price online before heading to a store to purchase an item.
Retail Gazette says it is possibly the first time a retailer has categorically warned consumers Brexit could spark a rise in prices.
A photograph of the warning was tweeted by retail expert George MacDonald who said he had "never seen anything like this before".
He added: "In past, prices often changed but only downwards."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter