Latest The New European
Video

Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish leaders reject Boris Johnson’s new coronavirus messaging

PUBLISHED: 17:03 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 10 May 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Photograph: Jon Bond/The Sun/PA Wire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street in London, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Photograph: Jon Bond/The Sun/PA Wire.

Leaders of all the devolved nations have rejected Boris Johnson’s new “stay alert” advice in favour of keeping the “stay at home” message in the fight against coronavirus amid criticism that the new slogan is unclear.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The prime minister was planning to drop his stricter message as he prepared to unveil his plans to ease the lockdown in a broadcast to the nation on Sunday evening.

He is now telling the public to “stay at home as much as possible”, keep two metres apart when going out and “limit contact” with other people.

But the government’s efforts to maintain a unified UK-wide response to the pandemic seemed to be in jeopardy as the devolved administrations rejected his message.

The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said they had not been consulted over the “stay alert, control the virus and save lives” slogan.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Opposition politicians and a scientist advising the government criticised the new message and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the first she had heard of “the PM’s new slogan” was in newspaper reports.

After a Cobra meeting with the PM and devolved leaders, Sturgeon told the Westminster government not to deploy the stay alert message north of the border, warning the “vague and imprecise” slogan could be “catastrophic”.

The first minister said she does not know what “stay alert means”, adding: “Presumably we all live our lives in normal times staying alert to danger.”

She told her daily briefing that the lockdown remained firmly in place in Scotland but said her citizens could take unlimited exercise from Monday.

Sturgeon was not asking additional businesses to open or for people to start returning to work.

And she said she does not expect Downing Street’s immediate changes to be “significant”, with any differences to Scotland being “relatively minor” for now.

Her Welsh counterpart, Mark Drakeford, said the “stay home” message has not changed in Wales and Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster also said the nation will continue to use the “stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives” message.

Downing Street sought to explain the “control the virus” aspect, saying the public could do that by keeping the rate of infection down by “staying alert and following the rules”.

“This is how we can continue to save lives and livelihoods as we start to recover from coronavirus,” a No 10 spokesman said.

But behavioural expert Professor Susan Michie, who is a member of the scientific advisory group for emergencies (SAGE), said the new slogan is “a long way from” being clear and consistent.

“Dropping the ‘stay at home’ message from the main slogan in favour of generalised alertness may be taken as a green light by many to not stay at home and begin socialising with friends and other activities that increase the risk of transmission,” the UCL scientist told the PA news agency.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth earlier called for the PM to give “crystal-clear clarity” on how the public must behave amid concerns that the lockdown is in jeopardy.

Ed Davey, acting Lib Dem eader, said the government must publish the science behind their decision.

He said: “Changing the slogan now, while in practice keeping the lockdown in place, makes the police’s job near impossible and may cause considerable alarm. Ministers risk sowing confusion and losing public trust with this muddled communications strategy and lack of transparency.

“It’s not clear why the prime minister has made this decision. For it to make any sense, we need total transparency on the science and advice that has led to this change. Ministers must publish the evidence they are relying on to make these decisions to allow for real scrutiny.

“We need to test, trace and isolate to keep people safe. Any move beyond lockdown will require this approach to prevent a new surge in infections and save lives. The government must be clear about when we can expect the roll out of such a system across the UK.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Newspaper briefings have caused more people to flout coronavirus lockdown rules, claims Labour

Newspapers report on an easing of lockdown following government briefings. Photograph: Twitter.

Star Turns: Donald Sinden - an actor from another time

Jennie Carson and Donald Sinden during filming for An Alligator Named Daisy, 1955. Picture: Getty Images

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

Will Self: The Multicultural Man on his coronavirus dreams

London's Imperial War Museum, where Will Self often finds himself during his night-time walks through south London. Picture: Getty Images

Special K: Europe’s auteur from the age of arthouse

Polish film director Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1990. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: New York

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Smash of the Titian: The exhibition five centuries in the making

Titian's 'Venus and Adonis' (1554). Picture: The National Gallery

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night on November 13, 2012 in London, England. Tim Davie has been appointed the acting Director General of the BBC following the resignation of George Entwistle after the broadcasting of an episode of the current affairs programme 'Newsnight' on child abuse allegations which contained errors. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The vultures vying for our NHS at a time when we need it the most

A banner in support of the NHS opposite King's College Hospital in south London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Coronavirus has exposed incompetence across the globe

The coronavirus crisis exposed the incompetence of world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, according to Michael White. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

NHS chief slams ministers for ‘making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them’

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson (left) and communities secretary Robert Jenrick (right)

ANDREW ADONIS: Crashing out of Europe looks worse with each passing week

Pro EU activists fly flags of the European Union and Great Britain together whilst stood near the Palace of Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

This should be our 1945 moment... but we may only get 1918 instead

Jubilant nurses celebrate VE Day in Liverpool in May 1945, while troops celebrate Armistice Day in London in November 1918. Photograph: Getty Images.

Labour MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to make coronavirus lockdown statement in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Alastair Campbell fears things could go from ‘bad to worse’ with government’s coronavirus response

Alastair Campbell said the government made 'terrible mistakes' in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA / Danny Lawson

Police will take ‘no further action’ over professor who ignored lockdown guidelines

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

How Britain turned its back on Churchill’s vision for Europe soon after celebrating VE Day

(Original Caption) Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

Boris Johnson pledges 200,000 tests a day by end of May despite falling behind previous target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Rory Stewart quits as independent London mayor candidate

Rory Stewart asks for people to let him sleep on their sofa ahead of mayoral race. Photograph: Twitter.

Calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to apologise to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jonathan Ashworth calls for an apology from Matt Hancock for his response to Rosena Allin-Khan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Committee of MPs calls on government to be more ‘transparent’ on Brexit negotiations

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Chancellor considers winding down furlough scheme as source claims people are ‘addicted’ to it

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Most Read

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

PM and Dominic Cummings use messaging service that permanently deletes texts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hancock criticised after telling MP and A&E doctor to reconsider ‘tone’ over coronavirus questions

Matt Hancock and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan clash at the despatch box over coronavirus testing. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Senior Tory MP claims public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over coronavirus

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.