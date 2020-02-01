Handful of arrests made on Brexit night after UK splits from EU

Union flags left discarded on the mud and grass at Parliament Square in London, following Brexit celebrations after the UK left the European Union. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

There were a handful of arrests made as Remainers and Leavers came together to mark the UK's split from the European Union.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Despite a relatively peaceful evening, police dealt with five people in Whitehall in London, including one man who was charged with criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

Kevin Murphy, 52, of Corbyn Street, North London, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, a 52-year-old was arrested for the same offence as well as obstructing a constable, and a 33-year-old was arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and for failing to appear.

All three men remain in custody.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour but later released from custody and will not face any further action.

In Glasgow, there was a heavy police presence in the city centre as groups for and against Brexit held events minutes away from each other.

Pro-EU campaigners gathered at the Donald Dewar statue on Buchanan Street ahead of the official departure time of 11pm.

Police said one 25-year-old man was arrested over minor disorder.

Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: "On Friday January 31 officers were in attendance at various Brexit-related events which took place in Glasgow city centre.

"A proportionate policing response was in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to the wider city centre community.

"The events passed peacefully with only one arrest of a 25-year-old man in connection with a minor disorder offence in Buchanan Street."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said there had been no arrests at a celebration in Belfast.