Brexiteer Arron Banks demands parliament shows him Russia report before publication
PUBLISHED: 11:53 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 20 July 2020
Archant
Billionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks has called on the Commons intelligence committee to show him any references in the Russia report that reference his name before the document is published.
The Leave.EU founder has challenged the House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee to give him sight of the document before it is published, should he be referenced.
Banks claims that he should be allowed to input into the report - reportedly completed last March - so that he can dispute any false allegations about himself.
Leaked reports about the document have concerned Banks that he may be referenced in the document, the Express claims.
Such a legal letter could lead to further delays of the publication, which was due to be published this week.
Banks’s lawyer Kingsley Napley says there are ongoing defamation case over the previous publication of many of the accusations, in which he was accused of being a Russian agent.
The letter said: “Mr Banks has not received any invitation to give evidence and/or to respond to any allegations which may be advanced against him in the Russia report.
“Please provide us with immediate notification of any statements made within the Russia Report which refer to Mr Banks.
“Given the subject matter of the Russia Report and the matters which are currently live in litigation in the courts, it would obviously be necessary, fair and just for him to have advance notice if any statements were to be made about him and that he was given a proper opportunity to deal with them prior to publication.
“Not least when it is understood journalists have been given an opportunity to cooperate.”
