Latest The New European

The art project inspired by the Cold War's last frontier

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 October 2019

Richard Holledge

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

PA Archive/PA Images

RICHARD HOLLEDGE reports on a remarkable project inspired by the demilitarised area between north and south Korea - including one particularly inspiring and illicit piece of cross-border co-operation.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Tourists in Seoul flock to the Changdeokgung Palace, the ancient home of kings, others brave the bedlam of Gwangjang Market, but one of the most popular destinations is surrounded by barbed wire and overlooked by watchtowers and armed soldiers. And bad news for happy snappers; it is lined with signs banning photography. Not so much as a selfie.

This is Panmunjom, 30 miles north of the South Korean capital and which straddles the DMZ, the Demilitarised Zone which has separated North and South Korea since the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953 and now cuts an eerie swathe, 2.5 miles wide, 155 miles across the entire peninsular.

It was in this so-called 'truce village' - where the armistice itself was signed - that Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June for their third summit. Trump crossed over the military demarcation line in the village into the North before he turned back to the southern side with Kim.

While the border is freighted with military menace and historical unease and the land beyond strictly forbidden territory, the tourist zone in the south of Panmunjom is in brash contrast, with its shops selling DMZ T-shirts and baseball caps. Visitors are invited to admire the pristine railway station which has signs indicating departures to the North's capital Pyongyang (which have never run) and take the tour of an underground tunnel dug by the North in one of its many attempts to sneak in and invade its enemies. There's even a fun fair.

All this is in striking juxtaposition with the rigid police state across the frontier and it is tempting - almost - to think it represents some kind of acceptance of the status quo. That could not be further from the reality as far as the artists are concerned whose works are on display at a new exhibition at the Korean Cultural Centre, just off Trafalgar Square. The centre, which comes under the jurisdiction of the South Korean embassy, is the venue for Negotiating Borders, a diverse range of archive images, installations, sculpture and photography inspired by the DMZ, this weird hangover from an unsettled conflict.

The works reveal the unnatural state of two nations divided by irreconcilable philosophies and interests and for whose citizens the threat of being at the centre of a third world war is ever present.

Negotiating Borders is the latest iteration of the Real DMZ Project, which was founded in 2012 by exhibition curator Sunjung Kim, and has seen an increasing number of artists explore the division of Korea from different perspectives. The result is works that eschew violent, gung-ho images of nationalistic pride and hostility, but offer subtle commentary and telling observation.

There is a wistful symbolism about The Embrace by Min Joung-ki, with its lovers meeting at a barbed wire fence in front of a stylised landscape which might well represent an undivided country. Seung H-Sang's Model, Birds' Monastery after collapsion depicts a building in the no-go area falling apart and degrading into dust; it is an ironic nod to the fact that after years without people the Zone has become an eco-friendly bird sanctuary where the cranes fly untroubled by man. Documentary photographer Heinkuhn Oh has captured a series of young South Korean soldiers posing in their uniforms - but rather than expressions of warlike belligerence they seem awkward, irresolute and reluctant. Military service is compulsory in South Korea and most young people are dismayed by having to join up.

They know that five million people died in the civil war. They will know that the two countries have been on a knife-edge ever since, with North Korea positioning thousands of artillery pieces near the DMZ, according to The Economist in 2018, with the capacity to fire more than 10,000 rounds every minute on Seoul.

To add further to the unreality of the place, nothing of this threat is evident to today's visitors, as they peer through 'official' binoculars across the pleasant rolling countryside of the North.

Minouk Lim is only too aware of the concealed dangers. In the video Monument 300 - Chasing Waterworks she has dramatised the massacre of 300 civilians in a water tank which had been used as a jail during the war.

"No sign of bodies has ever been found so I decided to find out about the disappearance," she explains. "I invented a radio show and invited relatives of the missing people on a bus where I performed as a kind of DJ to tell the story as we drove from Seoul to the jail.

"It was winter and I gave them torches to help them find more than 300 plastic feathers stuck in the snow. They had to tread carefully as if there were mines still hidden there. Find the objects, I said, and in return I will find the names of the disappeared. But I cannot, they have disappeared. The work is abstract but also a monument to help make the history official."

She insists that the work is not political but the eerie half-light of torches, the icy recreation of huddled dead bodies, conjures up her scarcely contained bitterness. "What is important for me as an artist in a divided country is to reflect on how to deal with the representation of truth and history. My goal is to explain the reality - it does not mean that I give the answer, who is right and wrong, who is bad and good. I make no ideological judgement. People can discover for themselves."

There is nothing eerie or threatening about the startlingly intricate embroideries by Kyungah Ham and no clue to the unique way they are created or the fear that their production engenders in the artist.

On show are chandeliers in glorious colours. It is worth reproducing the notes alongside one. "What you see is the unseen / Chandeliers for Five Cities SK 01-05B, 2018-2019, North Korean hand embroidery, silk threads on cotton, middle man, smuggling, bribe, tension, anxiety, censorship, ideology, wooden frame, approx. 1,600 hrs/2 persons, 160×247cm."

You may also want to watch:

These elliptic words only hint at a remarkable project which had its early inspiration in the 1970s when a young Kyungah Ham would find propaganda leaflets sent from North Korea tied to helium balloons. In those days children were rewarded for handing in the leaflets at school for their contribution to South Korea's ideological war with the North.

By 2008, when she found another leaflet under the gate of her parents' home, she had become a multi-media artist and distrusted much of the history she had been taught. She also knew that South Koreans were sending leaflets of their own over the border. That was her motivation. She decided to reach out to unknown artisans in the North by sending them designs which they could sew into embroidery.

Easier said than done. She had to find an intermediary in China or Russia who could get into North Korea.

"At first I sent photographs but they were too heavy and too big and too easy to be confiscated. The second time I drew the designs on A4 paper but I had to rely on the intermediary to get the drawings through. Everybody needed a bribe, and then I would have to wait for maybe 10 months, waiting, waiting, waiting. Will he show up? Will he need more bribes? I never knew where the works were or what was happening to them. It felt like a disaster. I don't know the artisans. Sometimes the design has been damaged or the product differed from my intended form.

"One of the artisans simply took my money and did no work. Pieces have often come back folded up in black plastic bags, smelling of cigarette smoke."

Of course, she can never meet her collaborators, though sometimes a name is subtly inserted into an embroidery which helps her know who does the best work, and sometimes she slips in hand cream and cosmetics with her designs.

"It's great for them because they never see things like that, but I am always aware that they are in greater danger than I am. If they are caught they can be imprisoned or executed."

As the caption notes, the embroidery of one of her series of chandeliers took 1,600 hours to complete and involved two artisans. What it does not capture is that it is a fabulous work combining the technological know-how of the South with the traditional craftsmanship of the North.

There is an added symbolism to her representation of chandeliers.

"We don't have them in Asia and Africa," she says. "It's very western. It is like something you would find in a party or a palace which is celebrating something. Our history was made by powerful countries and we are victims of the US, the Chinese, the foreign powers, which divided Korea. But now the power of those countries is passing, which is why these chandeliers are either falling or already on the ground.

"You have to look for the story behind the stitches. They are beautiful, pretty like a peacock, and they make the audience pay attention to the story behind. It is like a voice from the North."

All this comes at a price. "I'm in danger in two places because these two governments, these two ideologies, they do not make contact but I have heard that they know me and I have been really scared. I postponed my summer show 11 times because of the domestic situation. You cannot imagine how many times I went to the emergency room. I fainted in a plane on my way to meet an intermediary because of the stress. I was really sick and I thought, I don't want to work on this, but then, I thought, this is the reality so I must learn to take it very naturally."

She struggles to find the right words in English to express her feelings: "This is really torturing to me. The conflict inside me is the reality of South and North Korea. I ask myself, 'what if North Korea disappears and there is peace for both countries, what if it changes?' My work is a witness to the conflict now which will eventually be shown in museums."

She smiles wryly: "My intermediary asked me not to be famous but I am an artist and I have to interpret the situation in art. That is my mission."

Negotiating Borders runs at the Korean Cultural Centre, London, until November 23

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

The art project inspired by the Cold War's last frontier

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

SNP MP calls for extension until end of 2020 to allow for a second referendum

SNP MP Joanna Cherry outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

More than 150 lorries hold protest on Irish border to demonstrate importance of free-flowing movement

150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry in a bid to highlight the importance of free-flowing movement. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire.

Doris Lessing: An enduring divide over the writer's legacy

Doris Lessing. Picture: PA/Johnny Green

WATCH: Second referendum with remain option to be backed by Labour

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr this morning. Picture: BBC

Gove: Brexit will happen by October 31 despite extension letter being sent

Michael Gove speaking on Sky's Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

My family and the Irish border

Christopher Dorman O'Gowan, right, on patrol in Belfast, 1969. Picture: The New European

Nigel Farage insists the UK is a 'leave country' - despite polls showing otherwise

Nigel Farage speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning. Picture: Sky

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party are a farce.. but could hold the balance of power

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a Brexit Party rally conference at Maidstone Exhibition Hall, Maidstone. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate Article 50 extension despite Letwin amendment

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour MPs appalled by Mo Mowlam reference in Brexit secretary's speech

Labour MPs were appalled bythe reference to late minister Mo Mowlam in Stephen Barclay's pro-Brexit speech. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Jolyon Maugham fails in legal challenge to prevent vote on Boris Johnson's deal

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Sheffield constituents offer absent MP a lift to parliament for Johnson deal vote

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA.

Giant message ploughed into an English field shows the will of the people has changed

Will Labour surrender in Scotland?

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (left) with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Can you switch with Mitch at the People's Vote march?

Mitch Benn performing at a People's Vote march. Picture: Twitter

Angela Merkel says EU must grant Article 50 extension: reports

Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU 27 leaders that a request to extend Article 50 should be granted. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Stage Review: A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A scene from the play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Picture: Marc Brenner

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre's days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

MPs vote to allow for amendments on Saturday - which could pave way for People's Vote

People's Vote campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Nigel Farage complains that offer of Brexit extension is being taken away

Nigel Farage outside Brussels. Photograph: LBC.

Richard Tice throws a tantrum when asked about Leave.EU 'kraut' tweet

Sky's Kay Burley was shocked by Richard Tice calling her question 'pathetic'. Picture: Sky

Boris Johnson's problems with his Brexit plans have only just started

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

UK left all at sea by desperate Boris Johnson's bid for a Brexit deal

The UK has struggled to find a solution to the Irish backstop issue. Picture: The New European

As MPs dither on Brexit, Remainers have a clear message - we will not give up

The People's Vote march making its way through central London (Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Video showing Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over Brexit plan projected on to Parliament

Led by Donkeys have projected a clip from Boris Johnson's 2018 speech to the DUP onto the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Led By Donkeys

ANDREW ADONIS: There can still be second referendum

Members of the public march in support of the People's Vote campaign in Liverpool in 2018. Picture: PA/Peter Byrne

Before a second referendum we must learn the lessons from the last

Manchester Town Hall, the setting for the national count in the EU referendum. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

#RemainerNow campaigner reveals the top reasons former Leave voters changed their minds

Campaigners for the group Remainer Now - which represents those that have moved from Leave to Remain. Photograph: Remainer Now.

Brexit uncertainty is harming science as funding applications drop and talent shuns UK

The Royal Society has warned that the UK's scientific research is being harmed by Brexit uncertainty. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit secretary confirms Boris Johnson will request Brexit delay if no deal approved by Saturday

Stephen Barclay addresses the Brexit committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Liz Truss 'extremely disappointed' with US tariffs as post-Brexit trade relationship becomes clearer

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss speaking at the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

Download and print a free anti-Brexit placard for the People's Vote march

A version of this week's front cover of The New European. Picture: Chris Barker/TNE.

Jo Swinson: Lib Dems could vote for Johnson's deal if it secures a People's Vote

Jo Swinson has been pinned down on an awkward point for the Lib Dems. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Most Read

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

The best reactions to Boris Johnson finally sending a letter requesting a Brexit extension

Boris Johnson's letter was compared to this Come Dine With Me moment. Photograph: Channel 4/Twitter.

Some of the very best protest signs from the People’s Vote March

Some of the most creative protest signs from the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre’s days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy