Latest The New European

Athens: A city in music

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 October 2019

Sophia Deboick

Greek singer Demis Roussos. Picture: PA

Greek singer Demis Roussos. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

He might have ended up as a byword for naffness, but Demis Roussos had taken an eventful and experimental route to get there. SOPHIA DEBOICK reports on the singer and other Greek greats.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

"Angela likes Demis Roussos, Tony likes Demis Roussos, I like Demis Roussos and Sue would like to hear Demis Roussos. So do you think we could have Demis Roussos on?" And so the monstrously superficial faux-sophisticate suburbanite, Beverly, the anti-hero of Mike Leigh's Abigail's Party, made the Greek singing star forever synonymous with bad taste. While the original stage production of the play used José Feliciano's Light My Fire, for copyright reasons the 1977 BBC version switched to Roussos' No.1 hit of the summer of the previous year, Forever and Ever. Beverly's long-suffering husband's epithet "that blind Spaniard" was thus replaced with "that fat Greek".

Roussos' star had fallen as quickly as it rose and he had already become a byword for kitsch. But before his superstardom, Roussos (who was born in Egypt but fled to Athens as a teenager during the Suez Crisis) had been involved in some seriously avant-garde musical experiments, and his career was shaped by the fortunes of the country he came to be a symbol of, just as the music of the Ancient Greeks was often reflective of the building and fall of empires. In the last century, this 3,500-old city has produced music ranging from the most lightweight and anodyne to the most confrontational and ambitious, but the Greek love of the musical arts always shines through.

Roussos' first band, the Athens-based The Idols, which included drummer Loukas Sideras and guitarist Silver Koulouris, became the nucleus of Aphrodite's Child, formed in 1967 with the addition of Vangelis Papathanassiou, an Athens-raised multi-instrumentalist, later to become the king of film music.

It was the height of the psychedelic explosion and Aphrodite's Child embraced the new zeitgeist with relish. The 1967 Greek military coup saw the band eventually end up in Paris, arriving in the midst of the chaos of the 1968 student riots, and two albums that enjoyed success on the continent followed, as well as three Italian No.1 singles which put Roussos' unique tremulous high baritone front and centre. But those early records were far outstripped in ambition by 1972's 666, an epic 24-track double concept album based on the Book of Revelation, written and produced by Vangelis.

666 is the kind of obscurata beloved of the muso cognoscenti, and for its 20-minute freak out All the Seats Were Occupied alone it has entered legend. Sgt. Pepper's and The Who's Tommy were clearly present, but parts of this record were wildly experimental. The opening chant of "We got the system to fuck the System!" was appropriate to a band in exile, and the more conventional material varied from the dreamily far out, The Four Horsemen, with its searing guitar solo, to the anthemic Hic Et Nunc. But Infinity was its craziest moment, and resulted in a delay to the album's release due to fears of 'obscenity', as the remarkable Greek film star and Royal School of Dramatic Art in Athens alumnus, Irene Papas, performed a manically repetitive vocal that was by turns orgasmic and just plain stark, raving mad. Such spiciness attracted Salvador Dali into the band's orbit, and he grandly declared that 666 reminded him both of the Sagrada Familia and Durer's Apocalypse woodcuts.

666 made little impact in the UK, but it meant that Roussos was free of baggage as he recast himself as a balladeer and made an assault on the mid-1970s British pop charts, having already enjoyed solo success in Europe. At Christmas 1975, Roussos' Happy to Be on an Island in the Sun was a No. 5 hit, bringing the feel of sunnier climes to the British charts ("Sitting in the sun waiting for a senorita to show/ Guitars playing melodies from Spain and Mexico").

The triumph of Forever and Ever from his The Roussos Phenomenon EP, the title of a BBC documentary of the same year, was followed by the No. 2 When Forever Has Gone. Although he didn't trouble the UK Top 10 again, Abigail's Party proved he had earned iconic status, and he would go on to be featured on some of Vangelis' most celebrated works.

Cliché also overshadowed the depth and breadth of the work of Mikis Theodorakis, one of Greece's most revered composers. His music for Zorba the Greek (1964) would come to stand for Greece abroad, but Theodorakis' incredible life experiences fed into a wealth of far more ambitious musical works.

He arrived in Axis-occupied Athens as an 18-year-old communist resistance fighter and later fought in the Greek Civil War, being tortured and exiled after the government victory. Still, he studied intermittently at the Athens Conservatoire in the same period when Maria Callas was studying there before her return to the US.

You may also want to watch:

In the 1950s, Theodorakis would go to Paris and compose for ballet and film. Returning to Greece, he became an MP for the United Democratic Left in the year of Zorba the Greek's success, but faced the banning of much of his work by a right-wing government about to tip over into tyranny.

The 1967 coup saw Theodorakis interned, and he was in detention when his Mauthausen Trilogy, a collaboration with camp survivor Iakovos Kambanellis, premiered in London. He went into exile in Paris in 1970 after international pressure was brought to bear, becoming a symbol of the Greek struggle for freedom, and he resumed his political career following the fall of the dictatorship in 1974 while also continuing to compose acclaimed symphonic music and opera.

Latterly, Theodorakis' politics, declaring himself an "anti-Semite" vis-à-vis the Palestinian cause and uncritically supporting the Serbs in the Yugoslav War, has made him a controversial figure, but the place of Zorba the Greek in popular culture and the emotional ambition of the Mauthausen Trilogy has meant that his work has taken on a life separate from that of its composer.

It was the sound of the traditional eight-stringed bouzouki on Zorba the Greek that gave it its power, and the Oscar-winning title song of 1960's Never on Sunday by Theodorakis' fellow adopted Athenian and resistance fighter, Manos Hatzidakis, used a similar device.

Although as celebrated as Theodorakis, Hatzidakis had more involvement in the pop end of things, and he helped make 1976, the year of Roussos' breakthrough, a vintage year for Athenians on the UK charts. Hatzidakis had been writing songs for Nana Mouskouri since the late 1950s, including her European breakthrough hit of 1961, The White Rose of Athens, and it was that song that opened her 1976 LP Passport, her highest-charting UK album ever, peaking at No. 3. The LP also featured her own recording of Never on Sunday and a wide range of covers, underscoring her essential versatility.

Cretan-born, but moving to Athens as a small child and trained at the Athens Conservatoire, the bespectacled and winsome Mouskouri was already a pan-European star by the late 1960s, competing at Eurovision and recording in over 10 languages, and she only broke through in the UK with the 1968-1970 BBC series Presenting… Nana Mouskouri.

Her first album for the British market, 1969's Over and Over, would spend a staggering 97 weeks on the charts, and another eponymous BBC series ran until 1976. While she was never a singles artist in Britain, she was a presence on the album charts for the next two decades and came to stand as much for Greece to the Brits as the larger than life Roussos.

By the mid-1980s, Vangelis was representing Greek musical innovation on the world stage. Branded a "genuine eccentric" by Melody Maker shortly after the demise of Aphrodite's Child, he remains a shadowy figure, despite Chariots of Fire (1981) and Blade Runner (1982) becoming some of the most famous film scores ever.

Demis Roussos resurfaced on the vocal adaptation of the Chariots theme, Race to the End, and Blade Runner's Tales of the Future. The Blade Runner theme would use the Yamaha CS-80 synth to stunning effect, creating an unease that was vital to the texture of the film, while the sax-laden Love Theme evoked the film noir that Ridley Scott was trying to transpose into a futuristic setting.

Yet, this titan of cutting-edge electronic music is deeply marked by his Greek inheritance, saying back when he was rumoured to be replacing Rick Wakeman in Yes, that "When I listen to Yes' music, I am conscious of the fact that it is Occidental music. Now I am not like that... Greece has such a rich heritage, I think it would be very difficult for me to play with any band".

The Greek experience continues to influence its music. When the economic crisis hit, the unemployment rate peaked at 58% among the under-25s and some young Greeks turned to the protest song. Taking up the mantle of Greek rapper BD Foxmoor, Soul System, formed from previous bands Soul Nek and Dagobah System, exploded out of Athens with politically-charged songs that denounced the establishment's perceived selling out of the people, reviving the spirit of the rembetika, the subcultural song tradition of the urban poor.

Mikis Theodorakis spoke out to criticise the EU's bailout deal as a "national betrayal", while Nana Mouskouri, an MEP of the centre-right New Democracy in the mid-1990s and since resident in Switzerland, announced she would no longer draw her Greek pension. Greek music is back in confrontational mode again, but underpinning it all is an artistic spirit that's in the cultural DNA.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Just 5% of young people feel listened to by politicians on Brexit, new survey reveals

Sir Patrick Stewart (far left) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) join young protesters at a People's Vote rally. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

James Blunt branded 'ignorant' after claiming Brexit 'won't change our lives'

Singer James Blunt. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Scottish and Welsh leaders write to EU to push for a proper Brexit extension

First ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, have written to Donald Tusk asking the EU 27 to consider the Article 50 extension.

Bercow prevents PM from bringing back Brexit deal to the House of Commons today

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Tories attempt to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with peerage

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party event. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Russia's rising stars revisit its tragic past in new drama

Viktoria Miroshnichenko in Beanpole, directed by Kantemir Balagov. Picture: Getty images

Judge rejects government's call to end court case on upholding the Benn Act

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

The art project inspired by the Cold War's last frontier

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

SNP MP calls for extension until end of 2020 to allow for a second referendum

SNP MP Joanna Cherry outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

More than 150 lorries hold protest on Irish border to demonstrate importance of free-flowing movement

150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry in a bid to highlight the importance of free-flowing movement. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire.

Doris Lessing: An enduring divide over the writer's legacy

Doris Lessing. Picture: PA/Johnny Green

WATCH: Second referendum with remain option to be backed by Labour

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr this morning. Picture: BBC

Gove: Brexit will happen by October 31 despite extension letter being sent

Michael Gove speaking on Sky's Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

My family and the Irish border

Christopher Dorman O'Gowan, right, on patrol in Belfast, 1969. Picture: The New European

Nigel Farage insists the UK is a 'leave country' - despite polls showing otherwise

Nigel Farage speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning. Picture: Sky

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party are a farce.. but could hold the balance of power

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a Brexit Party rally conference at Maidstone Exhibition Hall, Maidstone. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate Article 50 extension despite Letwin amendment

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour MPs appalled by Mo Mowlam reference in Brexit secretary's speech

Labour MPs were appalled bythe reference to late minister Mo Mowlam in Stephen Barclay's pro-Brexit speech. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Jolyon Maugham fails in legal challenge to prevent vote on Boris Johnson's deal

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Sheffield constituents offer absent MP a lift to parliament for Johnson deal vote

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA.

Giant message ploughed into an English field shows the will of the people has changed

Will Labour surrender in Scotland?

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (left) with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Can you switch with Mitch at the People's Vote march?

Mitch Benn performing at a People's Vote march. Picture: Twitter

Angela Merkel says EU must grant Article 50 extension: reports

Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU 27 leaders that a request to extend Article 50 should be granted. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Stage Review: A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A scene from the play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Picture: Marc Brenner

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre's days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

MPs vote to allow for amendments on Saturday - which could pave way for People's Vote

People's Vote campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Nigel Farage complains that offer of Brexit extension is being taken away

Nigel Farage outside Brussels. Photograph: LBC.

Richard Tice throws a tantrum when asked about Leave.EU 'kraut' tweet

Sky's Kay Burley was shocked by Richard Tice calling her question 'pathetic'. Picture: Sky

Boris Johnson's problems with his Brexit plans have only just started

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

UK left all at sea by desperate Boris Johnson's bid for a Brexit deal

The UK has struggled to find a solution to the Irish backstop issue. Picture: The New European

As MPs dither on Brexit, Remainers have a clear message - we will not give up

The People's Vote march making its way through central London (Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Video showing Boris Johnson's hypocrisy over Brexit plan projected on to Parliament

Led by Donkeys have projected a clip from Boris Johnson's 2018 speech to the DUP onto the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Most Read

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

Brexit Party supporters say they are ‘going off’ Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter.

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Judge rejects government’s call to end court case on upholding the Benn Act

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy