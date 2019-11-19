Video

Audience laughs after PM claims truth is important to him in ITV debate

The prime minister was laughed at by an audience after claiming the truth was important to him during ITV's party leaders election debate. Photo: ITV Archant

Audible laughter from the audience when Boris Johnson says truth matters in the #ITVDebate. He's a pathological liar and the whole country knows it. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 19, 2019

When asked how voters can trust either of the party leaders by a pre-selected member of the crowd, the prime minister Boris Johnson said voters only need to look at what he has said and compare it to what he has done as prime minister.

The crowd erupted into laughter at the remark, with Julie Etchningham reminding Johnson that he claimed 40 times on the record that the UK would leave the EU on October 31.

The audience laughed even harder as the prime minister doubled down on his claim that he can be trusted.

"I think it [truth] does matter," Boris Johnson said, to laughter in the room and online.

audience burst out laughing at Boris Johnson saying "I think the truth matters"



#LeadersDebate — dave ❄️ (@davemacladd) November 19, 2019

David Lammy tweeted: "Audible laughter from the audience when Boris Johnson says truth matters in the ITVD ebate. He's a pathological liar and the whole country knows it."

Mike Galsworthy, the founder of Scientists4EU, said: "So that's the first half of #LeadersDebate done. The clip of the show so far is going to be Boris Johnson saying that the truth matters. That clip is going to get repeated and spliced into everything under the sun... mashed in with his lies again & again & again..."

Elsewhere in the debate hosted by Julie Etchingham, the leaders discussed fiscal policy, the NHS, and royal family.

Julie: does truth matter in this election? @BorisJohnson I think it does. Audience laughter. — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) November 19, 2019

So that's the first half of #LeadersDebate done.



The clip of the show so far is going to be Boris Johnson saying that the truth matters.



That clip is going to get repeated and spliced into everything under the sun.



... mashed in with his lies again & again & again... — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 19, 2019