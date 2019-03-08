Video

Labour activist tells Brexiteer Caroline Flint there is 'nothing progressive' about supporting Brexit

A Labour Party activist has slammed Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit position as she also criticised Caroline Flint MP's position for failing to show "progressive" values by supporting leaving the EU.

It was provoked by an audience member in Halifax provoking laughter when she asked: "Will we have left the EU before Jeremy Corbyn finally makes a decision on the Labour Party's Brexit policy".

Commentator and Labour member Ayesha Hazarika said she had become deeply disappointed with the party as it turned into "Vicki Pollard with their yeah, but no but yeah but no but" position.

She said Labour has had "more positions than the karma sutra".

And in an impassioned answer, she continued: "You either go for no-deal Brexit or its about invoking Article 50 and staying."

"I can't believe the socialist internationalist left-wing party is on the same side of Brexit as people like Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson.

"Politics about difficult decisions, this is not easy, it is very difficult, but it is about a strong choice.

"I don't know how Jeremy Corbyn can support something which will destroy our economy, cost jobs, hammer public services and divide this country even more.

"What left-leaning socialist person would want that?"

As Caroline Flint tried to avoid the point by talking about the Conservatives, she was asked to defended herself against what was being said.

She told Hazarika that being "progressive" is "about being a democrat".

"I think that actually trying to secure what you're asking for Ayesha, which is an orderly Brexit, which keeps a close relationship with the European Union, but allows some different ways that chart our own future.

"And maybe address some of those things that we appear to ignore whilst we remain in the European Union. That is what it's about being a progressive."

As Hazarika pointed out "it is not going to happen", Flint repeatedly said "yes it can happen" if there is a deal.

On the topic of a second referendum, Flint said it should be "deal or no deal".

But political commentator Hazarika pointed out the decision will go back to the people - through a general election - and it will be a "de facto Brexit referendum."

"The Labour Party is going to have to pick a side. And I tell you something the party, based on the last set of European elections, the Labour Party will be hammered."

Earlier in the programme Caroline Flint rowed back on her comments made during the Marr interview days before.

She said: "Where I differ with thoes who were voting leave and some of the hard Brexiteers is the idea we can leave without a deal is incredibly dangerous."

As Fiona Bruce pointed out she had said previously "if we got to the point where no-deal was the only option presented you would support it."

But Flint said: "No what I said was if we get pushed, or channelled into a situation where parliament is being asked to vote to revoke Article 50 - which will basically put a stop on us leaving the European Union - I would not vote to revoke Article 50.

"But what has happened in parliament is we have hardliners on both sides of the argument that no-deal would never be good enough, and between them they have done everything to frustrate that deal.

"What I won't have is being bullied and blackmailed into stopping Brexit because others won't let us get a deal and move on."