How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

PUBLISHED: 15:01 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 03 September 2020

Tourists and Cypriots enjoy the Labour Day at Ayia Napa's Nissi beach on May 1, 2013 in Cyprus. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK BAZ (Photo credit should read PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Tourists and Cypriots enjoy the Labour Day at Ayia Napa's Nissi beach on May 1, 2013 in Cyprus. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK BAZ (Photo credit should read PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

2014 AFP

SOPHIA DEBOICK on the former Cypriot fishing village that became an unlikely outpost of UK garage music.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Ayia Napa means ‘Holy Forest’. As the Cypriot town’s origin myth has it, a hunter found an icon of the Virgin in a cave in the woods, giving it its name. In the late middle ages, when Cyprus was under Venetian control, a monastery was built on that site, but its tranquil cloisters and any sense of this being a ‘holy’ town’ has been overshadowed by Ayia Napa’s reputation today as the Sodom and Gomorrah of clubbing hotspots.

Deemed the poor relation to that other Mediterranean island party hotspot, Ibiza, a musical grab-bag spills out of the Ayia Napa clubs today – house, cheese, pop, and the dreaded karaoke – and it is easy to forget that Ayia Napa was once a place where new music was made, although not by Cypriots.

While the capital Nicosia is where beloved and acclaimed Cypriot acts like Alkinoos Ioannidis and Monsieur Doumani have hailed from, not one but two genres of urban British music emerged out of Ayia Napa in the 1990s and 2000s, changing the face of the town almost as profoundly as Cyprus’ violent history.

Before July 1974, when a coup d’état was swiftly followed by the Turkish invasion, Ayia Napa was a small fishing village of some 200 people. Inundated by refugees fleeing the north, the town’s population swelled to the high hundreds almost overnight. Later compensation schemes saw displaced Cypriots given land in the town and many set themselves up in the hospitality trade.

As Varosha, the resort just a 40-minute drive away that had been a favourite of millionaires and film stars in the 1960s, was incorporated into the Turkish north and became a ghost town, Ayia Napa took its place as an idyllic beach retreat.

The transformation of Ayia Napa into a clubbing mecca was largely down to London-born Cypriots. George Melas was a former Ipswich Town player who, along with his two brothers, opened Ayia Napa’s first nightclub, the Black & White, not far from the town’s Nissi Beach in 1985.

The town later became popular with Premier League footballers looking for an anonymous playground and they brought British urban music – specifically UK garage – with them.

UK garage, with its breakbeats and energetic emceeing, was the sound of young black London, and a number of club nights dedicated to it were in full swing in the capital by the mid-1990s. When another London-born Cypriot, Kiss FM DJ Nick Power, opened the Kool Club in Ayia Napa in 1995, it was another milestone for the town’s burgeoning club culture. And when the Melas brothers added the Pzazz club to their property portfolio and imported two established London club nights to play there – Pure Silk in 1998 and Twice as Nice the following year – two Ayia Napa institutions were born.

In 1999 So Solid Crew first arrived in Ayia Napa marking a crucial moment. The urban collective from Battersea were known for having an excessive 30 or so members and repeated violent incidents at their shows kept them in the tabloids.

You may also want to watch:

So Solid member A.M. Sniper was George Melas’ son and the Crew would make the resort their personal fiefdom, playing sets at the Melas-owned clubs and generally lording it around.

Forty years after Cyprus gained independence from Britain, Ayia Napa began to have the feel of a British colony once more as clubbers flooded in and thronged the main square. But even if Ibiza was the blueprint, Ayia Napa was all rather more low-key.

Musically, it eschewed the cosmopolitan, continental feel of Ibizan house for a thoroughly British sound, and it was all cheaper and more egalitarian. It was alcohol instead of drugs, mopeds instead of limos, and with its black urban clientele it was also more diverse. Urban Britain but just with more sun, they even drove on the left on Cyprus.

So Solid’s Megaman later said “If you went to Ayia Napa back then you were bound to become five times more popular than you were if you just stayed in UK for the summer”, and indeed playing sets in the town’s clubs quickly translated to commercial success back home.

Shanks and Bigfoot, Artful Dodger and Craig David, DJ Luck and MC Neat, Oxide & Neutrino and others had already populated the Top 10 by mid-2001 when DJ Pied Piper went straight in at No.1 with Do You Really Like It? The track included the emcee, Melody, repeating “How’d ya like my/ How’d you like my/ How’d you like my”, which was commonly and not unreasonably misheard as “Ayia Napa/ Ayia Napa/ Ayia Napa”. It was the chant of the summer and Ayia Napa had fully entered the British popular consciousness.

The month after that Pied Piper single shot to the top, a sixth of So Solid Crew were pictured in their swimming trunks on an “Ibiza vs. Ayia Napa showdown” double cover of NME, the headline proclaiming it “the new hotspot”, and the month after that their debut single, 21 Seconds, went straight to No.1. Lonyo’s October follow-up to his No.8 single Summer of Love, In Ayia Napa, wasn’t shy about trying to cash in (“There’s a place for you to go this summer/ Where everybody wants to get on down/ It’s to a place called Ayia Napa”), and the two Pure Silk compilations of 2000 and 2001 by DJ S and Mikee B, the latter of pirate radio favourites Dreem Teem, were era-defining. For a while UK garage was the sound of British pop.

But UK garage also contained the seeds of one of the most significant new musical movements to come out of the UK for many years. The clues were in the sound of North London’s Heartless Crew, but when Dizzee Rascal released Boy in da Corner in August 2003 and Wiley’s Treddin’ on Thin Ice appeared the following year, grime had officially arrived, and Ayia Napa was deeply embedded in its mythos.

In July 2003 Dizzee Rascal was in Ayia Napa, booked to play the Gas Club, when he was dragged from his scooter and stabbed multiple times. Megaman was interviewed by local police but faced no further action, while warrants were issued for the arrest of members of another group on So Solid’s label. Dizzee Rascal blamed former friend Wiley for escalating the beef between their Roll Deep Crew and So Solid and a barrage of diss tracks between the two followed. Dizzee Rascal’s Hype Talk (2004) explicitly referenced the “Stabbin’ in Napa”.

After further violent incidents in the town, it was clear that the golden age of UK garage was over. Skepta’s Ayia Napa 2006 Skit, featuring a recording he made in a police cell after a fight in a bar in the town, was symbolic of Ayia Napa’s new association with both grime and violence.

As the town’s formidable mayor, Barbara Pericleous, brought in strict enforcement of licensing rules, vowing of intoxicated, lewd Brits to “send them away if they’re not put in jail first”, the clubs were largely hamstrung and things would never be quite the same.

Twenty years after the club explosion, the face of Ayia Napa is changing once again. Now the biggest tourist resort in Cyprus and categorised by the Cypriot government as a city, the authorities are trying to remould it into a ‘high end’ destination, complete with a new 300 million euro marina. But it faces serious challenges.

The treatment of an 18-year-old British woman who was convicted of making a false allegation after saying she had been gang-raped in the resort last summer made Ayia Napa seem a deeply unsafe place for young Brits. The decimation of the tourist trade in the Covid summer of 2020 has followed. While UK garage lives on – just last year DJ Spoony, long-time resident DJ at Twice as Nice, released Garage Classical, a nostalgic recasting of garage hits – the survival of Ayia Napa is much less certain.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Michel Barnier he will ‘never yield’ to Brexiteers attempting to ‘destroy’ the EU

Michel Barnier speaks with Marion Van Renterghem in Paris. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

Five Brexit scenarios looming on horizon

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s time for Keir Starmer to speak up on Brexit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The new doctrine of ministerial irresponsibility

Britain's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson walks through Downing Street in central London to participate in the first in person cabinet meeting since the coronavirus lockdown at the Foreign and Commonwealth office on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The myth of green growth

A traffic jam is seen in Gurgaon some 30 km south of New Delhi on 29 June 2019 after a heavy rain. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How I have learned to deal with my demons

Fiona Millar (L) and Alastair Campbell attend the launch of new book

Are we over the worst or on cusp of calamity?

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street, a cabinet meeting, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

LIZ GERARD: The government and press must try harder to get us ‘back to normal’

COALVILLE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school during a visit to Castle Rock school on August 26, 2020 in Coalville, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

The man behind No.10’s damaging war on the media

Dominic Cummings (L) and Director of Communications Lee Cain (R). Photo: by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Trump and his re-election trap

A participant holding a Abolish Police sign at a protest in New York City. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Why game show hosts should be banned from high office

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during

How Europe’s top clubs have parked the bus

Manuel Neuer, captain of FC Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Hancock claims his test and trace system has prevented ‘second spike’ witnessed in Europe

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street on NHS test and trace. Photograph: Downing Street/PA.

Star turns: Acting Dame Eileen Atkins happy to be overlooked

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Dame Eileen Atkins during the Eileen Atkins portrait unveiling at Sardi's on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

JOHN KAMPFNER: Germany does do things better

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Alan McGee on his loathing of BBC 6Music

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Could the ‘new towns’ scheme solve the housing crisis?

A residential street in the New Town of Milton Keynes, still under construction in Buckinghamshire, October 1978. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Africa and its confident and expanding film industry

SEMBENE OUSMANE (Photo by Michel RENAUDEAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

Tourists and Cypriots enjoy the Labour Day at Ayia Napa's Nissi beach on May 1, 2013 in Cyprus. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK BAZ (Photo credit should read PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford challenges government over child food poverty with launch of new task force

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Photograph: Peter Powell/NMC Pool.

How young children learn their native language

The speed at which children learn their native language is phenomenal. Picture: Rawpixel

The escalating stand-off in the Mediterranean which is causing waves beyond the region

Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, one of the 5-6 research ships in the fully equipped and multi-purpose in the world, is seen as it is ready for a new seismic research activity in the Eastern Mediterranean in Antalya, Turkey. Photo: Orhan Cicek/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Songs of freedom in Hong Kong

Protesters gather near Hong Kong's Legislative Council Complex singing encouraging songs to support the movement and mass rally. Photo: Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Power Hungary: The WWI wounds that have not yet healed

Romanian Hungarians carry a Szekler flag during a protest in Sfantu Gheorghe in Romania in 2012. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURNS: The high price actor paid for romance

English actress Claire Bloom in 1951. Photo: Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images

WILL SELF: The enduring appeal of Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury was only three years older than Laurence Harvey when she played the mother of Harvey's character in The Manchurian Candidate (1962). Photo: John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

UK science is a British success story being sacrificed in the name of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in Bedford. Photo: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty Images

When rock took on racism

Reggae band Matumbi played one of Rock Against Racism's first gigs at the Royal College of Art in 1977. Picture: Syd Shelton

The best classic television shows to stream

Number 6, played by Patrick McGoohan, is examined by a doctor in The Prisoner (1967). Picture: Getty

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Kazimierz Deyna

Poland's Kazimierz Deyna, left, skips past Germany's Hansi Mueller in a 0-0 draw at the 1978 FIFA world cup in Argentina. Picture: Getty Images

What’s behind Germany’s special relationship with Turkey?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he attends the delivery ceremony of New Naval Systems at Tuzla Desan Shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Tur Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The other sides of our island story

The 'Empire Windrush' arrives at Tilbury Docks in 1948. Photo: Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Heywood gives posthumous verdict on Boris Johnson’s government

Sir Jeremy Heywood. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Keir Starmer needs a game plan to defeat the Tories - and Boris Johnson’s possible successor

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Young people need to do more than liking and sharing to win back their futures

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ed Davey’s priority must now be to secure a pact with Labour

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, with Layla Moran. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ed Davey named new Liberal Democrats leader

Sir Ed Davey speaking during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Trump, TikTok and Twitter - the worldwide war of the web

A female protester displays a Hong Kong independence message on her mobile phone during a demonstration. Photo: Geovien So/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brexit: Time to prepare for a raw deal

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and David Frost. Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The woman who can allow America to move on

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris addresses virtual DNC from Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Most Read

Billionaire Brexiteer considering plans to move car production to France

Billionaire Brexit backer Jim Ratcliffe. Photograph: PA.

Ministers fear Chris Whitty could resign over Boris Johnson’s plans to get workers back in office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference at Downing Street. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/PA.

‘Good luck!’ - Michel Barnier’s sarcastic message to Brexiteers looking forward to no-deal Brexit

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. Photograph: Liam McBurney PA Wire/PA Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

‘You are dangerous and shouldn’t be on-air’ - Dr Hilary Jones hits out at Piers Corbyn

Piers Corbyn is attacked by Dr Hilary Jones on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.