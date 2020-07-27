48 hour ‘walkout’ of Twitter to take place over failure to take action over anti-Semitism

An image being used to promote the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate walkout on Twitter. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A group of high-profile Twitter users have proposed a 48 hour ‘walkout’ from Twitter after the platform refused to take proportionate action against anti-Semitism.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

It follows anti-Semtic tweets from grime star Wiley on Friday and Saturday which merely resulted in a suspension, with the musician able to return to posting hours later.

Stars including singer Jessie Ware, actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, politician Luciana Berger, as well as a host of other celebrities will be boycotting the website, and invite other users to follow suit.

They are being supported by the British political campaign group Labour Against Anti-Semitism.

You may also want to watch:

The New European will also join the boycott, as a newspaper that has taken a firm line against anti-Semitism.

A spokesman for the group said: “The action we are announcing today is to show that the Jewish community and its allies have had enough of platforms like Twitter acting as loudspeakers for anti-Semitism, amplifying the hatred of Jews to millions of other social media users.

“As soon as Wiley began posting his anti-Semitic tweets on Friday Twitter was flooded with requests to have his account taken down. In response Twitter deleted a couple of his tweets and gave the grime star a brief suspension. It was a completely inadequate response.

“Unless there is an immediate change in how Twitter operates then there will be further action, including legal action, against the organisation.”

The walkout is using the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate.