UK review into BAME coronavirus deaths reportedly delayed due to George Floyd protests

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Labour has said it is “unacceptable” that a government review into black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) deaths from Covid-19 has reportedly been delayed.

The Public Health England review was launched last month aimed at analysing how factors such as ethnicity can impact people’s health outcomes from Covid-19.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, black men and women are more than four times more likely to suffer a coronavirus-related death than white people.

The government website says the findings from the review were to be published “by the end of May 2020”.

However Sky News reports the review “was being put on hold until Wednesday because it was not ready for publishing.”

“(The) BAME communities need answers,” the shadow women’s and equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova said.

“It is unacceptable that this review should be delayed without a given date for its publication.”

According to Sky News, “worries” over the review being published amid the ongoing protests in the US over the death of George Floyd also played a part in the findings not being released on time.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman denied this was the case, telling Sky: “Ministers received initial findings today (Monday). They are being rapidly considered and a report will be published this week.

“It is not true to say this has been delayed due to global events.”

De Cordova said the timing of the situation was ironic.

“There is a gross irony in delaying the release of a report into the unequal suffering of the BAME community, on the basis of global events that relate to the suffering of black communities around the world.

“If anything, recent events make the release of this report all the more urgent.

“If the government is serious about tackling racial injustice, they should not be shying away from understanding into why these injustices exist.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the government to “stop the excuses” and publish a review into the impact of Covid-19 on people from BAME backgrounds.

He tweeted: “BAME communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We need the findings of this review published and action taken now.”