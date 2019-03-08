Did the European elections spell the demise of the UK's two-party system?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 10 June 2019

Barnaby Towns

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

After centuries, could the two-party system finally be finished by Brexit? And what will it mean if it is replaced by a four-party one? BARNABY TOWNS reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

The two-party system - Whigs against Tories to Conservatives versus Liberals, then Labour - is a great survivor.

No upheaval - 1688's installation of constitutional monarchy; 1707's Act of Union binding England and Scotland; the American and French Revolutions; Napoleonic Wars; world wars; Great Depression; the 1936 abdication crisis; universal franchise; or the end of empire - has dislodged it. Since then, it survived Thatcherism, Iraq, the expenses scandal and the Great Recession. But there are signs that Brexit may break the duopoly and the first-past-the-post system that entrenches it.

At face value, last month's European parliament election, with its 37% turnout, doesn't look a likely suspect in the duo's demise, despite the two 'main' parties only earning third and fifth place in the popular vote. But combined with divisive votes on the EU in 2016 and Scottish independence in 2014 and the enfranchisement of party members, it may mark a transition from older socio-economic divisions of court and country; land and industry; middle and working class, to new cleaves centred on identity. These divide old and young; urban and rural; university-educated and non-graduates.

May's European election results (Brexit Party: 30.5%; Liberal Democrats 19.6%; Labour: 13.6%; Greens: 11.8%; Conservatives: 8.8%; Change UK: 3.3%; Ukip: 3.2% with the SNP at 37.8% in Scotland and Plaid on 19.6% in Wales) show an unprecedentedly low Tory-Labour share.

The first post-election YouGov poll confirms this upside-down world, with the Lib Dems in the lead at 22%; Brexit on 20%; Labour and Tories on 18% each; and Greens 8%. This no doubt reflects the recent success of the chosen champions of Leave and Remain and isn't a guarantee of future performance.

You may also want to watch:

But the disappearance of the Conservatives and Labour from the top two is striking and on an entirely hypothetical uniform national swing produces a dramatically hung parliament. In seats: Lab: 206; Tory: 145; Brexit: 115 and Lib Dems 106, according to the website, Electoral Calculus.

This confirms pollsters' consensus that voters are now more strongly identified with Remain or Leave than traditional party allegiances, as well as the shift observed by all polling companies in favour of Remain. The combined vote for the pro-Europe five (Lib Dems, Greens, Change UK, SNP and Plaid) was 40.4% compared to 34.9% for the no deal two (Brexit and UKIP), while the Tories and Labour under-polled minority support for Theresa May's deal and a softer Brexit, respectively.

Implications for the next general election - now widely feared in Tory and Labour circles - and for the two main parties' Brexit stance are huge. Beyond the widespread assumption that the historically main parties will seek to emulate the clarity of last month's big winners, they also face challenging elections on the horizon, even if the government can continue to avoid a general election.

There is this week's Peterborough by-election - rather more Leave than nationally in 2016, at 61% - and one likely to come in Monmouth - a more representative 51% Leave - according to data analysis by University of London professor Chris Hanretty. If Remain and Leave voters follow the pattern of the European elections and swarm behind one party to represent them, these could be closely fought contests, perhaps especially if Lib Dems, Greens and the remnants of Change UK work together.

In less than a year, Londoners will go to the polls in the sixth mayoral election in the capital. This in a city where the Lib Dems topped the poll for the first time ever, winning 27% of the vote, ahead of Labour, the party of London's pro-European mayor Sadiq Khan, on 24%, with the Tories scoring only 8%, in fifth place behind the Brexit Party and Green Party and even trailing Change UK - on 5% citywide - in some boroughs.

The London results certainly confirm the capital as Remain's stronghold with a higher 41% turnout above 2014 when London borough elections were contested on the same day, and a split of three pro-EU parties: 45%, with the two-no deal parties on 20%.

With more than half of the Tory 2017 general election vote defecting to the Brexit Party and four in 10 Labour  voters lending their ballots to Remain parties nationwide, and with just over  a quarter of Labour switchers and a  third of such Tories saying they plan to return, both major parties have their work cut out for them. If a new politics - grouping voters into 'open' versus 'closed', facing 'inward' against looking 'outward', favouring either 'insulation' from the world or 'integration' with it - emerges, the next phase in such a realignment may be four-party, not two-party politics and perhaps consequently electoral reform.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Brexit contributes to 'huge shortages' of NHS and social care staff: new report

Public services are facing massive Brexit-related recruitment gaps as organisations such as the NHS struggle to replace EU workers leaving the UK, says a new report. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Sturgeon brands the Tory leadership contest a 'horror show'

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis, are driven past the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Brexit 'already causing serious and lasting damage to our economy' as it contracts by 0.4%

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt's abortion views 'a poor way to show leadership', say campaigners

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he would like to reduce the abortion time limit to 12 weeks. Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

How Uzbekistan became one of the world's most remote and alluring countries

SILK ROAD: Watchtower of the Koukhna Ark in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Photo: Getty Images

Did the European elections spell the demise of the UK's two-party system?

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Tim Walker on Matthew Broderick's failure to launch in The Starry Messenger

Matthew Broderick and Rosalind Eleanor are 'perplexing' in The Starry Messenger, says Tim Walker; Photo: Marc Brenner

The far-right's useful idiot: How Trump's attention seeking masks a reshaping of America

US President Donald Trump, pictured during an interviewe with Piers Morgan. Photo: Piers Morgan/Twitter

Brexit's Agent Orange: The lessons for Boris Johnson from the master of mayhem

Michael White says Boris Johnson is learning from Brexit's Agent Orange. Image: Martin Rowson/@MartinRowson

How many Tory leadership candidates can the British public name?

We asked the British public to name the MPs in the Tory leadership contest. (Photograph: TNE)

Boris Johnson's claim to be a feminist is mocked by Labour's Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson has recently said a new referendum would cause 'deep feelings of betrayal’. Photo: PA

Umuna made 'very serious mistake' in quitting Change UK, says Soubry

Anna Soubry delivers scathing attack on Brexit leaders. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rollercoaster ride: The rise, fall and recent recovery of Britain's seaside towns

New Brighton, 1985, from 'The Last Resort' by Martin Parr. Photo: MARTIN PARR/Magnum Photos

A Year in Music: 1998 when girl power grew up

Girls on top: pop group All Saints attend the 1998 TNT Television Concert Special in New York. (Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images)

A tale of two books: What Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kerry Hudson's new publications tell us about Britain today

Jacob Rees-Mogg's The Victorians is staggeringly silly, says Charlie Connelly. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on electric scooters

'Ludicrous profusion.' Trottinettes have become a hazard on the streets of Paris, says Will Self. Photo: Getty

Political debate is about sharing facts - not making stuff up

A sign is held in at an anti-Brexit protest branding the £350m a week Vote Leave claim 'bollocks'. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Why we'll have seven years' bad luck if we leave without a deal

Anti-Brexit campaigners' placards outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why Alastair Campbell is wrong to fight to rejoin Labour

Alastair Campbell. Photograph: Alastair Campbell/Twitter.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL on Britain's democratic deficit

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Lib Dems say BBC must accept they are now the opposition

The Lib Dems are set to meet with BBC director general Lord Hall, over election coverage. Pictured, Lib Dem MP Ed Davey meeting Lib Dem MEP candidates. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson court summons quashed in 'misconduct' case over Leave campaign claims

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Tory leadership contest's only Remainer calls no-deal Brexit an 'abject failure'

Conservative leadership hopeful Sam Gyimah is calling for a second referendum if a deal cannot be agreed in parliament. Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

BREX FACTOR: Merry band of 'winners' are a bunch of Brexit Party whingers

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with chairman Richard Tice (left) and Eastern region candidates Michael Heaver and June Mummery (right). Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Brexit Party sacks campaign chief who was in BNP 'until finding out it was racist'

Brexit Party bosses sacked campaign chief Kevin Moore after finding out he belonged to the BNP. Pictured, a post-EU election results event. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty

JAMES BALL: Why a US-UK trade deal is already dead

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Theresa May during the state visit to Britain. Photo: Getty

Tory leadership contest: Who is running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

BONNIE GREER: Impeachment is what America needs to awake from its slumber

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump in a joint session of the US Congress. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto

ANDREW ADONIS: The NHS will bury Brexit

Tens of thousands of protesters march on Downing Street against privatisation of the NHS. Photograph: See Li/PA.

Remainer properties targeted in spate of vandalism attacks

The EU elections illustrated the divisions between old and young; urban and rural; university-educated and non-graduates, says Barnaby Towns. Pictured, a vandalised EU flag. Photo: Pete Creese

Farage claims European parliament investigation is 'politically motivated' as deadline for hearing is extended

Arron Banks (left) with Nigel Farage. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

The story behind the Norn language

A solitary Double-crested Cormorant perched on top of a wooden piling in a watery marsh

Welsh government officially switches to campaign for Remain

The Senedd in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Archive/PA Images

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Yves Saint Laurent

French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent (1936 - 2008) in his Paris studio, January 1982. (Photo by John Downing/Getty Images)

Trump calls protests against his state visit 'fake news'

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London on the second day of the state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Rory Stewart overtakes Boris Johnson in Google search trends for Tory leadership candidates

Rory Stewart. Photograph: ITV.

New Led By Donkeys billboards set out to embarrass Trump and Farage further

Led By Donkeys have put up new billboards in London timed for Trump's visit. Picture: Led By Donkeys

MITCH BENN: Farage is the emperor without new clothes

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson hits back in misconduct case over £350 million Brexit campaign claim

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Most Read

Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Brex Factor: Blonde ambition - Esther McVey’s weird telly years

Esther Mcvey at The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas Movie Premiere Party (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Brexit voters ‘knew they were putting their jobs at risk’, claims Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom speaks to ITV News. Photograph: ITV.

Viral 90-second rant nails exactly how our politicians ignore Brexit reality

Rafael Behr's answer on BBC Politics Live has gone viral, outlining in just 90 seconds how politicians are ignoring Brexit reality. Picture: BBC

Esther McVey’s launch event stormed by angry protester shouting ‘fake Tories’

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy