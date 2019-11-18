Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'
PUBLISHED: 15:56 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 November 2019
A Tory peer is backing a Liberal Democrat candidate in London after slamming her party's proposals for Brexit.
Baroness Wheatcroft, a former business and city editor of The Times and former editor of The Sunday Telegraph, is backing Chuka Umunna in his Cities of London and Westminster seat.
Her endorsement of Lib Dem Umunna came as Boris Johnson as he addressed business leaders at the annual CBI Conference in London.
In a statement on Twitter, Umunna said: "I am delighted that Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft has endorsed my campaign in Cities of London & Westminster as the 'pro-enterprise, pro-European' choice. Remainers of all parties are supporting my campaign to #StopBrexit."
Wheatcroft, who joined the House of Lords in 2010, told the Evening Standard: "I have previously supported the Conservatives but could not possibly do so at this election."
Speaking in the House of Lords last year, the Tory peer backed the case for a People's Vote.
She warned that the rich would be insulated from the impact of Brexit by moving their money offshore, while it would be those who had fared worst over recent years who would suffer most.
"This is looking increasingly like a posh boy's Brexit," Lady Wheatcroft earlier said.
