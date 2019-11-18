Latest The New European

Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'

PUBLISHED: 15:56 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 November 2019

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

A Tory peer is backing a Liberal Democrat candidate in London after slamming her party's proposals for Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Baroness Wheatcroft, a former business and city editor of The Times and former editor of The Sunday Telegraph, is backing Chuka Umunna in his Cities of London and Westminster seat.

Her endorsement of Lib Dem Umunna came as Boris Johnson as he addressed business leaders at the annual CBI Conference in London.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement on Twitter, Umunna said: "I am delighted that Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft has endorsed my campaign in Cities of London & Westminster as the 'pro-enterprise, pro-European' choice. Remainers of all parties are supporting my campaign to #StopBrexit."

Wheatcroft, who joined the House of Lords in 2010, told the Evening Standard: "I have previously supported the Conservatives but could not possibly do so at this election."

Speaking in the House of Lords last year, the Tory peer backed the case for a People's Vote.

She warned that the rich would be insulated from the impact of Brexit by moving their money offshore, while it would be those who had fared worst over recent years who would suffer most.

"This is looking increasingly like a posh boy's Brexit," Lady Wheatcroft earlier said.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

High court rules ITV leaders' debate can go ahead without Lib Dems or SNP

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Lib Dem candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

Ex-Tory minister makes 'substantial' donation to Lib Dem candidate

A former Conservative minister has made a “substantial”, undiscolsed donation to the Liberal Democrats - supporting Sam Gyimah in Kensington. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

More than half of public believe there should be no billionaires in the UK, polling finds

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Dominc Lipinski/PA Wire.

Leaders' TV debate could be cancelled if judges rule Lib Dems and SNP should be included

An advertising van showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, where the Liberal Democrat party are challenging ITV over the broadcaster's exclusion of their leader Jo Swinson from a televised debate. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Cummings faces fresh questions over claims of 'rule breaking' in No 10

Senior Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings faces questions over whether he has been breaking government rules to help the Tory election campaign. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

Grassroots campaign aims to help the 'unheard third' to vote

A polling station for local council elections. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

'You'd need a heart of stone not to laugh': Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

BBC dismisses complaints that Have I Got News For You is biased against the Tories

This episode of Have I Got News For You received 140 complaints. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove accused of lying about EU citizens' NHS access

Michael Gove has been criticised for misrepresenting EU citizens' access to the NHS. Picture: BBC

Pro-Remain farmer who 'shocked' reporter delivers another anti-Brexit speech

John, the

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

Political parties are not offering an 'honest conversation' on Brexit, say business leaders

Business leaders at the Conferation of British Industry (CBI) called on all parties to have an honest conversation about Brexit. Picture: CBI

Arcuri says she was convinced PM was 'man of his word' as she denies affair

Jennifer Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a ‘charismatic’ person. Photo: BBc

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a 'binary choice' at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

'What's the point?': TV presenter criticises Jennifer Arcuri for tight-lipped interview

Jennifer Arcuri was surprised by Lorraine Kelly's intervention on ITV. Picture: ITV

Anti-Brexit youth campaigners announce split from People's Vote campaign

They can't decide - let us. People's Vote campaigners from Our Future Our Choice and For our Future's Sake outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Our Future Our Choice.

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker: the political footballer

Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-Remain rally rejecting Brexit. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The BBC's War Of The Worlds reboot has arrived at the right time

An illustration of Martians attacking from a 1906 edition of The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells.

Boris Johnson has cast me aside like a gremlin, Jennifer Arcuri claims

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Lib Dems send BBC legal letter saying leaders' debate needs a Remain voice

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lib Dems demand Tories launch independent inquiry into electoral fraud allegations

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

Electoral fraud allegations 'could be political corruption of highest order'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Greater Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament, Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Michael Gove refuses to deny Brexit Party allegations of peerages for votes

Michael Gove on Sky News. Picture: Sky

WILL SELF: The tedious merry-go-round of international book festivals

Writers at the Dhaka Lit Fest, Will Self took part via Skype. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson urged to reject general election endorsement from Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson pictured here leaving Luton Magistrates' Court, Bedfordshire, said outside the High Court for another trial that he endorses Boris Johnson for prime minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson claims there is 'no evidence' for Russian political interference

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Oh Vienna... why there's more than waltz to the Austrian music city

Young couples wait to dance in the

Anti-Brexit cat standing in general election

Stan, leader of the UCAT party, is standing as an anti-Brexit candidate in the general election. Picture: Peter Cook

Don't just blame the Brits for Brexit mess... Brussels must also take its fair share

The European Council headquarter in Brussels. (Photograph by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The glamorous film star linked to one of history's most mythologised murders

Vera Karalli, Russian ballet dancer and silent film actress, 1915. Karalli (1889-1972) in the film 'After Death'. A mistress of Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich of Russia, she was reputedly involved in the conspiracy to murder Grigori Rasputin. From a private (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Brexit secretary rinsed for clueless tweet about football and immigration

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay has tweeted about football and immigration. Picture: Steve Barclay

The brief moment when Britain was at the centre of European federalism

A large crowd of young English soldiers cheering as they wait to leave for France during the Second World War. (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

EU takes legal action against UK government for failure to appoint new commissioner

Ursula von der Leye. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Farage claims Tories offered jobs to Brexit Party candidates to get them to stand down

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage looks out from a window on the Kestrel crabbing boat in Grimsby. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Diego Maradona: From foul play to word play

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 22: Diego Maradona of Argentina uses his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England at Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: The Antipodes at London's National Theatre

The cast of Annie Baker's The Antipodes at the National Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Most Read

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a ‘binary choice’ at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

This woman just ‘perfectly’ summed up Britain’s global reputation right now

This elderly lady delivered a zinger put down of Brexit. Photograph: Sky News.

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

Anti-Brexit youth campaigners announce split from People’s Vote campaign

They can't decide - let us. People's Vote campaigners from Our Future Our Choice and For our Future's Sake outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Our Future Our Choice.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.