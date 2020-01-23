Latest The New European

Battle Bologna: Can Italy's far-right Salvini be stopped by the sardines?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 January 2020

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

Regional elections in a traditional left-wing stronghold in northern Italy could help propel the  far-right into power. PAUL KNOTT reports.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Italy's leading far-right rabble-rouser Matteo Salvini spent last summer touring the country's beaches, mojito in hand, campaigning to overthrow the government in which he was serving as deputy prime minister and interior minister.

His aim was to provoke elections from which he would emerge with "full powers". But his unscrupulous scheme failed. The nearest thing to a far-right takeover of Italy since Mussolini was hung from a metal girder in Milan was narrowly averted when, in August, Salvini's erstwhile populist coalition partners, the Five Star Movement, cobbled together a surprise new government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) they had long affected to despise.

Sadly, this incongruous arrangement looks increasingly likely to be short-lived. The present governing alliance has largely failed to tackle any of Italy's problems. Five Star is imploding. And enough frustrated voters seem ready to reward Salvini for his relentless campaigning by granting him the power he craves.

A critical step towards this could come in this weekend's regional elections in Emilia-Romagna, where the candidate of Salvini's Lega party, senator Lucia Borgonzoni, is edging ahead of the PD's incumbent regional president, Stefano Bonaccini, in the polls.

Emilia-Romagna is a traditional left-wing stronghold centred around the affluent regional capital, Bologna. The city is often referred to as Bologna Rosso - red Bologna. While the nickname was originally coined on account of the distinctive colour of Bologna's old, stone city centre buildings, it has equally come to refer to its long-standing support for Italy's once powerful and pragmatic Communist Party, which was largely folded into the PD a couple of decades ago.

The region currently has one of Italy's fastest economic growth rates (not a stiff competition at the moment, admittedly) and unemployment stands at half the national average. These figures, though, mask frustrations at the wider economic stagnation in Italy and big local issues such as the collapse of the Ferrara savings bank, in which 130,000 depositors lost their savings.

Salvini and his colleagues are exploiting these problems to whip up fears about economic insecurity and immigration, while promising to protect the small businesses that predominate in the region.

In echoes of other western democracies, Salvini's Lega populists are generating support from some of the people struggling in the less prosperous smaller towns and rural areas of Emilia-Romagna, adding them to the better-off bigots who form their base.

A victory for the hard-right Lega in Italy's bastion of socialism would send a shockwave through Italian politics. Allied to Salvini's strong national polling numbers, it could be enough to topple the tottering central government and trigger a general election that he would almost certainly win.

The problems of the current coalition government largely stem from the failure of the Five Star movement to adjust to the responsibilities of power. As many observers predicted when it came into office, a movement built for protest has been unable to turn its platform into a workable programme for government. Five Star's leaders are agitators rather than administrators. They have dithered repeatedly out of fear of upsetting some of their supporters and failed to take the hard policy decisions needed to run a country as desperately in need of reform as Italy.

You may also want to watch:

Five Star's ministers have waved through various major infrastructure and energy projects they once railed against, whilst simultaneously looking absurd by complaining about them as if they were still powerless and in opposition. Meanwhile, their bold proclamations on issues such as ending poverty have failed to make much impact in practice. These failures are being compounded by cases of familial corruption strikingly similar to those for which Five Star excoriated more established politicians during the movement's rise to power. The father of Five Star's "political leader", foreign minister Luigi di Maio, has admitted paying his employees "off the books" and pressuring them not to report work injuries, while also building an illegal property. Perhaps most damaging of all, the movement's 'grey eminence' Davide Casaleggio is alleged to have used its extensive online database (the centrepiece of Five Star's claim to be bringing about a new politics built on direct, digital democracy) for personal profit.

The movement's alleged hypocrisy and ineptitude has halved its support in the polls and is now leading to its implosion. Education minister Lorenzo Fioramonti resigned from the government and party in December following a row over spending on schools and universities. Three of its more mercenary MPs have crossed over to the ascending Lega, in the hope of prolonging their stays in parliament. Six others have fallen in with the 'Mixed Group' of assorted minority and micro-parties in the Chamber of Deputies, while other party figures have been expelled for various offences against the leadership.

Amid this Five Star dysfunction, the PD has found it difficult to exert its steadying, experienced influence on the government. As a result, the administration is giving the impression of doing nothing more than prolonging Italy's drift, making it an easy target for Salvini's energetic attacks.

In the short-term, leaving the government has worked for Salvini. While his former Five Star partners continue to flounder in office, he has been freed from responsibility and is able to concentrate on what he does best - attract the limelight with incendiary rhetoric that blames immigrants, so-called elites and, occasionally, the EU for Italy's problems.

Should events follow their projected course and Salvini end up in power sometime this year with a majority all of his own, he will face similar problems to Five Star.

Simplistic sloganeering might get you elected in a disgruntled country but is not a blueprint for good governance. Immigrants are not, of course, responsible for Italy's ills, which include outdated public services and serious, structural economic problems.

In reality, solving those requires detailed policies, making difficult decisions that displease some of your backers and the disciplined commitment to seeing them through.

Unlike the shambolic Five Star, the fear is how far someone as ruthless in his pursuit of power as Salvini might go to divert attention from his reluctance to address the real issues.

His critics argue that his record as interior minister suggests that his determination to prevent migrant ships from reaching shore would lead to many more migrant deaths. He is accused of offering nods and winks in sympathy with the violent neo-fascist groups and racist football 'ultras' who already commit regular assaults on minorities.

On a geopolitical level, Salvini's affinity with Russia's Vladimir Putin - some claim there are financial links between Moscow and the Lega - would boost the Kremlin's campaign to undermine Europe from within. Even under his own steam, Salvini's previous pronouncements suggest he would willingly undermine Italy's crucial relationship with its EU partners, if he thought that fanning xenophobia and blaming "Brussels" would help him to hold onto power.

Back in Bologna, a grassroots opposition movement to Salvini and his message of hatred is growing in strength. Known as 'the sardines' for their ability to pack people into city squares, they drew a crowd of 30-40,000 to central Bologna on January 19. Given that the group only came together last November, one must hope that their efforts are not coming too late to block Salvini's path to power.

If they can beat the odds and prevent the Lega from winning in Emilia-Romagna, that might just buy enough time for Italy's other political forces to regroup and pick up the pieces after the failed Five Star experiment.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Battle Bologna: Can Italy's far-right Salvini be stopped by the sardines?

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

'A dog whistle debate': how the politicising of immigration lead to Remain's failure

Nigel Farage poses with the infamous EU referendum poster in Westminster on June 16, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Meet the German MEP playing the long game to get the UK back into Europe

OPTIMIST AND UK LOVER: German MEP Terry Reintke. Photo: Cornelis Goilhardt

The Labour leadership race shows Scotland's unsettled status

GAINING MOMENTUM: 80,000 Scottish Independence supporters march in glasgow following the general election. Photo by Stewart Kirby/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The BBC is set for a decade of danger as a culture war brews

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Swimming against the tide - who are Italy's anti-fascist 'sardines'?

People attend a rally of the anti-fascist

Nicky Morgan to stand down from culture secretary role after becoming lifelong peer

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has confirmed she will stand down from the Cabinet in the forthcoming reshuffle. Photograph: House of Lords.

WATCH: Dutch prime minister warns UK there is only '50-50' chance of Brexit trade deal this year

The Dutch prime minister has warned that the UKs position on a deadline for trade talks with the EU risks a return to a cliff-edge no deal Brexit.

Why I chose to pen a song based on the UK's departure from the EU

Terence Blacker with fellow musicians from the EU. Photograph: Terence Blacker.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Get set for blame game Britain

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Despairing of Labour's long-term viability is nothing new

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Labour has become a death-wish cult or a political madhouse

(L-R) British Labour leadership candidates, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer gesture on the podium prior to setting out their vision for the party during the Leader hustings event in Liverpool, north west England on January 18, 2020. - Five MPs formally have entered the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, and rebuild their movement after last month's disastrous election. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

What is the real nature of the crisis Australia and the world faces?

HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUE: A firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Feuding among the left distracts from the main fight

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

How Donald Trump will get away with the crime of the century

US President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich International Airport on January 21, 2020, as he prepares to travel to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: The curse facing HS2

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

MPs reverse changes made by Lords to Brexit bill - including protections for child refugees

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Nigel Farage could appear on I'm A Celebrity after Brexit

Nigel Farage appears on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Jess Phillips backs Scottish Labour MP in bid to become deputy leader

Ian Murray, who is standing to be Labour's deputy leader Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

Home Office ministers deny Extinction Rebellion is considered an 'extremist group'

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: Coming Clean - A play showing its age

Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert & Lee Knight as Tony in Coming Clean. Photograph: Ali Wright.

Von der Leyen warns shift away from EU rules will limit UK single market access

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Davos. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

UK facing constitutional crisis over Brexit bill, SNP Westminster leader says

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Petition calls for Remain-backing Scotland to keep European flags at Holyrood

Pro-European protestors outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government defeated a fourth of time in the House of Lords over Brexit bill

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Cabinet will mark Brexit day by visiting the north of England

Boris Johnson holds his a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

Jess Phillips drops out of the Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Thornberry defiant on Labour leadership hopes as she fights to stay in race

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Businesses warn they still do not have enough Brexit certainty

Prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Working class roots are not all that matters to voters, says Jess Phillips

British Labour Party politician Jess Phillips. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Put David Miliband in charge, urges Sir Patrick Stewart

David Miliband speaking at a United Voices Rally. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Brexit trade talks may not start until March, says Brussels

European flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building - European Commission (EC) headquarter - in Brussels, Belgium (Photo by Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Laurence Fox slammed for claiming 'woke people' are the racists

Actor Laurence Fox speaks to Julia Hartley-Brewer. Photograph: TalkRadio.

40,000 sign new petition to save UK's membership of the Erasmus+ scheme

Together for the final say march for a Peoples Vote on 19th October 2019 in London, United Kingdom. On this day parliament will be sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1980s, as time runs out before the PM is supposed to ask the EU for a three month extension by law under the Benn Act. With less than two weeks until the UK is supposed to be leaving the European Union, the final result still hangs in the balance and protesters gathered in their hundreds of thousands to make political leaders take notice and to give the British public a vote on the final Brexit deal, with the aim to revoke Article 50. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Tony Hall, director general at BBC, to step down this summer

BBC Director General Tony Hall arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

Fianna Fail leader urges caution as poll puts party 12 points ahead

Michael Martin, leader of Fianna Fail, speaks to the media, with party colleague, Michael McGrath, TD, (left) in Dublin after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed Ireland's general election. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA.

Most Read

A Brexit Party MEP just complained that leaving the EU leaves UK with no representation

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery. Photograph: Stuart Anderson/Archant.

John Bercow claims Remain could have stopped Brexit in October if politicians had worked together

Former speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Pro-Brexit newspaper accidentally publishes picture of blue passport with Monty Python reference

A mock-up of the two passports together includes a blue passport with a comical twist. Photograph: Express.

Pro-Brexit Tory minister says it’s ‘essential’ free movement is protected

Nigel Adams speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer forced to pause Labour leadership campaign

Sir Keir Starmer has pulled out of campaign events. (Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.