Video

BBC 'unable to fix a date' with Boris Johnson for Andrew Neil interview

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC. Archant

After both Nicola Sturgeon and Jeremy Corbyn received a mauling from interviewer Andrew Neil all eyes were on Boris Johnson's appearance in front of the BBC presenter.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The BBC has confirmed by that both Jo Swinson and Nigel Farage have signed up to appear before the interviewer with their shows scheduled in for next Wednesday and Thursday.

But the broadcaster had remained quiet about the proposed date for an interview with the prime minister.

Now the Beeb have broken their silence to reveal that Boris Johnson still has not agreed a date to appear.

The BBC News PR team tweeted: "For those asking when Boris Johnson's interview will take place, we're in ongoing discussions with his team but we haven't yet been able to fix a date".

MORE - Andrew Neil: Britain's most feared broadcaster

MORE - Boris Johnson admits he doesn't know key part of his plans for Brexit

There has been criticism of Johnson for his failing to sign up so far with Twitter users angered by the BBC's announcement.

"Extremely unfair that the other leaders have 'suffered' while Johnson clearly attempts to move his interview closer to election day," said one.

"It's obviously not going to happen," said Dean Worsley.

"So, you mean that you went head interviews with the other leaders before getting the Tory leader to agree to one?" asked Stephen Clayton.

"There is absolutely no way Boris Johnson is going to turn up for an interview with Andrew Neil", tweeted David Whitley.

"I have a feeling he may be washing his hair for the remainder of the election campaign," said Angela Haggerty.

Johnson's interview in July with Neil - as part of the BBC Our Next Prime Minister series - was branded a car-crash.

He was caught out not understanding the detail of a key piece of policy which he claimed would enable him to get a no-deal Brexit with minimum amount of disruption.