BBC to host TV fundraiser to support those battling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak

BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief will come together for the first time in a special televised event, The Big Night In, to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The programme will air on April 23rd with funds split equally between the two charities to “provide essential support to local charities, projects and programs across the UK to help those most in need”.

The BBC said it will also “offer some light relief and entertainment, whilst celebrating and rewarding those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times,”

Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content, said: “BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one-off live charity event.

“I would like to thank both BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most.”