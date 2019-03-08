Video

'Turkeys voting for Christmas!' - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter 'shocked'

A Bishop Auckland farmer slams Brexit on BBC News. Photograph: BBC. Archant

A BBC reporter was taken aback by a farmer in Bishop Auckland who slammed Boris Johnson for his lies told during the EU referendum.

The farmer has become an unlikely internet hit after the BBC News interview where he claimed that Johnson should be in jail for the lies he has told.

It was prompted by the reporter asking if farmers in his local area in County Durham were supportive of Brexit.

"One or two," he responded before explaining that "the ones who voted Leave have actually sold up or cut back."

He then launched an assault on Brexit and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson.

He said: "It's like a turkey voting for Christmas, isn't it? It's a faith that we might be better off outside Europe, and there's no solid basis for it. I've yet to see anybody put a solid argument up for leaving Europe.

"We're far better working together as a common community than we are split up. On the night of the referendum we went to bed as Great Britain and we woke up as Little Britain, and that's a tragedy.

"And all the things they've put forward, none of them are as good as staying in Europe. You've got to trade with your local neighbours."

He then turned his attention to Boris Johnson, telling the reporter: "Donald Trump is wishing to take over the health service. Boris Johnson will go to negotiate with Donald as a little boy, being patted on the head.

"Boris Johnson has stuffed the DUP. He went over there, gave empty promises, and the day after he sold them.

"The Irish problem, he can't sort it."

And in comments which have made him an unlikely Remain hero, he added: "He set about this - he promised £350m a week - he knew that was a lie. He lied to the British public, and he is perpetrating this lie now.

"He should be sent to jail. He should be sued."

The reporter turns to another Bishop Auckland resident as she explains to viewers: "That's a very strong view, and of course we're in heated times."

A video of the farmer was quickly shared on social media, with one clip viewed more than a million times in less than 10 hours.

"The BBC has issued an apology for mistakenly using a clip of a Bishop Auckland local saying Boris Johnson lied to the British public and should be sent to jail," joked Laura Mawson.

"A farmer in Bishop Auckland says Boris Johnson should go to jail on the BBC. We are in new territory now", said Aaron Bastani.

"Really good! Watched a lot on BBC yesterday from Bishop Auckland, despairing about the blinkered attitudes being broadcast. Odd that this interview didn't feature! Only seen it via Twitter. Interviewer seems shocked!" wrote Eileen Cowen.