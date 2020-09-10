BBC comedy hasn’t lurched left - it’s the audience that has moved

PUBLISHED: 11:47 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 10 September 2020

Sebastian Bloomfield

Have I Got News For You's Ian Hislop, left, and Paul Merton. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston

Have I Got News For You's Ian Hislop, left, and Paul Merton. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

The recent row over the BBC’s output reveals more about how society has changed, says SEBASTIAN BLOOMFIELD.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The BBC’s incoming director-general, Tim Davie, is reported to be considering how to balance the broadcaster’s comedy output to showcase both sides of the political spectrum. This has found favour in some quarters – Conservative MP Ben Bradley told the Daily Telegraph that: “In recent years lots of BBC comedy shows are just constant left wing rants about the Tories and Brexit.”

I am not going to argue that comedy is or should be apolitical – society is political, and comedy reflects society. What I am going to argue is this idea of balance is erroneous because of the fundamental nature of comedy.

Comedy is always counter-cultural and counter-hegemonic – by its very nature, it fights against the dominant culture and works to actively undermine it, regardless of the leanings of its proponents.

There is a concept in political science called the Overton window – a term used to describe the range of ideas that voters find acceptable on any given topic at any given point in time. This theoretical window represents the public perception of political ideas. Policies towards the middle are perceived as sensible and prudent and become more niche and radical the further one goes in either direction.

One of the most interesting concepts of the Overton window is that it can move in response to political and societal changes. This holds whether they are as sudden as the result of a referendum or as slow and gradual as a decade of one political party being in power.

Comedy in the media exists to examine ideas considered acceptable by the political majority from points of view that would be considered unthinkable by those in power. In this way, it functions as a critique of the dominant culture, making it an inherently out-group activity.

You may also want to watch:

The more the Overton window moves to the right, the more left-leaning points of view become dissenting ones to be leveraged by comedians. It’s not that right wing comedians don’t exist, it’s that the predominance of right wing political leaders means the culture is currently less welcoming of non-dissenting views because they would be seen as a defence and not a criticism.

Conversely, when the Overton window shifts more to the left – as one could argue it did during the decade New Labour (1997-2010) were in power – the targets of comedy shift accordingly to maintain its fringe status. I would argue it is no coincidence that two of the comedy shows broadcast at the height of this era, Bo’ Selecta! and Little Britain, have both come under fire for their portrayal of black people.

Britain under New Labour was bemoaned in the media as being ‘politically correct’, so the natural route for comedy was to see how far in the other direction this could be taken. One only has to look at the targets of ridicule evidenced in Little Britain – working class, disabled, unemployed, the uneducated and immigrants – and it becomes clear that each was chosen as a reaction to the politics of the time: groups who, under that government, were considered worthy exponents of political capital.

This is not to say that David Walliams and Matt Lucas are automatically right wing comedians, nor that any of the other shows broadcast at that time fall into that category by fiat.

What I am highlighting is that, whatever the dominant political culture is, comedy will always work against it. Comedy in its own way is the dark mirror of politics – reactive, reflective and populist, always pushing for the fringe of acceptability, rather than for the centre, because its job is to critique policy and not to dictate it.

The fundamental reason that so much of mediated comedy shows consist of criticism of governmental policy and Brexit is that this is where the centre of the Overton window lies. The referendum in 2016 and the four subsequent years of media coverage that have followed have shifted perception so that Euroscepticism, and all its associated baggage, have moved from a fringe to a dominant view. Meanwhile, the idea of remaining in the EU has been pushed to the fringes as the preserve of ‘sore losers and those against democracy’. What those bemoaning the lack of conservative viewpoints within comedy as a medium fail to understand is that this is comedy behaving as it always does.

The fact that criticism of the right wing has reached a saturation point in comedy is not because right wing voices are stifled or underrepresented, but because they are so overrepresented within the political landscape that they can no longer perform the basic function of comedy: dissent.

Sebastian Bloomfield is a PhD candidate at York St John University; this article also appears at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

BBC comedy hasn’t lurched left - it’s the audience that has moved

Have I Got News For You's Ian Hislop, left, and Paul Merton. Picture: BBC/Hat Trick/Ray Burmiston

Is Keir Starmer more Major than Blair?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was described by Goerge Galloway as

Mandrake: Sands has no time for Boris Johnson’s critics

Sarah Sands has passed on the editorship of Today to Owenna Griffiths, but in Sands' final days, the show seems defined more by who it won't allow to speak as much as who it does. Photo by David M Benett.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: We must fight to protect hard-pressed democracy

Protestations of a belief in free speech by the likes of Matt Hancock fail to show in their actions. Photo: Twitter

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson is full of sound and fury - but not much substance

Boris Johnson seems to be making a lot of Brexit-noise, but not a lot of strategy. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

The multinational make-up of the Oxford University vaccine team

At least 26% of the 383 scientists working on the Oxford University Covid vaccine team are not British. (Photo by Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Vital steps for the Covid vaccine team

To be approved, vaccines need to go through multiple rounds of testing to show they're safe and effective. Picture: PA

The bumpy Brexit Express train ride

The Daily Express campaigned vigorously for Brexit. Photo: Express

JAMES BALL: Who will Boris Johnson choose to betray next?

Boris Johnson faces an inevtable backlash over his failed 'oven ready' Brexit deal. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: State aid won’t provide a solution when it comes to Brexit

Automobile executive George Turnbull (1926 - 1992), managing director of the Austin-Morris division of British Leyland, with the new Morris Marina, UK, 22nd April 1971. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Without a rejoin policy there’s little to stop pro-Europeans in the Lib Dems from moving to Labour

Sir Ed Davey speaks after he was elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Ed Davey is right to rule out the Lib Dems campaigning to rejoin the EU

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, London after he has been elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story POLITICS LibDems. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Haulage boss warns 80% chance of ‘chaos in Kent’ after Brexit transition period ends

A view of the M20 motorway near Ashford in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Health secretary blames British public for shortfall in coronavirus testing capacity

Health secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Matt Hancock says we should listen to Tony Abbott’s sister when questioning his suitability for trade role

Matt Hancock is asked about Tony Abbott on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Britain likened to ‘rogue state’ by veteran diplomat after No 10 threaten to tear up agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons.

Tory MP resigns from Boris Johnson’s government ‘for personal reasons’

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson and Simon Clarke MP speak to a steelworker during a visit to Guisborough, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/PA.

DUP insists it’s not divided on Withdrawal Agreement after Arlene Foster contradicts MP

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Jeffery Donaldson speaking to the media. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

The book which reminds us why Keir Starmer is a massive improvement for Labour

Labour's Keir Starmer out campaigning with Anneliese Dodds in Peterborough. Photograph: Twitter.

Government claims bill overriding Withdrawal Agreement will ‘protect peace in Northern Ireland’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA.

Minister denies Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was not ‘oven ready’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a freshly baked pie while wearing a 'get Brexit done' apron. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

LIZ GERARD: Number 10 must end the bullying and bluster to get us back in the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Liz Truss confirms appointment of Tony Abbott as post-Brexit trade adviser

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/PA.

Michel Barnier says he will ‘never yield’ to Brexiteers attempting to ‘destroy’ the EU

Michel Barnier speaks with Marion Van Renterghem in Paris. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Going back to school in a Covid world

WILL SELF argues the pandemic has exasperated old arguments about the education system. Picture: Getty Images

Great European Lives: Victoria Fyodorova

Russian-American actress and author Victoria Fyodorova (1946 - 2012), UK, 28th September 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a 16-year-old became a language lynchpin

Vintage illustration of Sacajawea on the Lewis and Clark Trail, from the 1804 expedition; screen print, 1933. After a needlepoint design. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

Star turns: Acting Dame Eileen Atkins happy to be overlooked

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Dame Eileen Atkins during the Eileen Atkins portrait unveiling at Sardi's on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

No 10 denies push to get workers in offices despite plans for new social media activity

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

Ayia Napa's Nissi beach. (PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Why game show hosts should be banned from high office

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during

JOHN KAMPFNER: Germany does do things better

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

How Europe’s top clubs have parked the bus

Manuel Neuer, captain of FC Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Alan McGee on his loathing of BBC 6Music

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Could the ‘new towns’ scheme solve the housing crisis?

A residential street in the New Town of Milton Keynes, still under construction in Buckinghamshire, October 1978. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Africa and its confident and expanding film industry

SEMBENE OUSMANE (Photo by Michel RENAUDEAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Five Brexit scenarios looming on horizon

Boris Johnson, Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s time for Keir Starmer to speak up on Brexit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The new doctrine of ministerial irresponsibility

Gavin Williamson walks through Downing Street in central London (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The myth of green growth

A traffic jam is seen in Gurgaon some 30 km south of New Delhi on 29 June 2019 after a heavy rain. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Most Read

School that Boris Johnson visited to show was ‘safe’ closes due to coronavirus days after visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with year 11 pupils as he tours Castle Rock school, Coalville, in the east Midlands. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times.

Fourth firm with links to Dominic Cummings awarded £640,000 in government work without an open tender process

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter urged to ban prominent right-wing blogger David Vance over string of racist remarks

Twitter has been urged to act over David Vance's posts. Photograph: Twitter.

Britain’s billionaires see profits soar during pandemic while poorest may see wage rise scrapped

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

These are the Tory MPs who voted against the Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

308 Tory MPs voted down recommendations by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to improve fire safety standards in buildings. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.