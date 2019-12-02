Huw Edwards welcomes Facebook decision to pull Tories' edited footage of BBC News

The edited footage of BBC News appeared in Tory Facebook adverts. Photograph: Tories/Facebook. Archant

Facebook has taken down Conservative Party adverts which used edited versions of BBC content featuring news reporters and anchors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The corporation told the social network that the adverts infringed on its intellectual property rights, after claiming they could "damage perceptions of our impartiality".

"We have removed this content following a valid intellectual property claim from the rights holder, the BBC," a Facebook spokeswoman said.

"Whenever we receive valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere, we act in accordance with our policies and take action as required."

One of the adverts the BBC was concerned about included an edited clip of BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg saying "pointless delay to Brexit", followed by newsreader Huw Edwards stating "another Brexit delay".

It also used a caption, saying: "A hung parliament = gridlock. Stop the chaos. Vote Conservative."

Edwards welcomed the move, tweeting: "Good. My thoughts on this kind of stunt are unprintable."

A spokesman for the Conservative Party said last week that it was "clear" the footage was "not edited in a manner that misleads or changes the reporting", adding that viewers can "judge for themselves".

Last month, the Conservatives edited a video of Labour's Sir Keir Starmer to make him appear unable to answer a question on Brexit.

In the minute-long video which was posted on the party's Twitter account, Sir Keir was questioned on ITV's Good Morning Britain by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over Labour's Brexit policy.

The video ends with Sir Keir staring at the camera after being asked by Morgan: "Why would the EU give you a good deal if they know you are going to actively campaign against it?"

However, in the original interview Sir Keir replied to the host.