BBC bosses interested in ‘The Road to Barnard Castle’ drama about Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The BBC could turn the Dominic Cummings scandal surrounding his lockdown rule-breaking into a new television drama.

Piers Wenger, the controller of BBC drama commissioning, has admitted that writers are desperate to pitch the drama after the furore surrounding Boris Johnson’s senior aide breaking lockdown rules.

Asked by the Radio Times if the BBC would buy it, Wenger said: “In the right hands, yes.”

But the ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, said it would be too soon for a network to start developing such a programme.

She said: “I think it’s a bit soon. The best stories about this period will be told when we have a bit of distance.”

The drama has already had a suggested title of The Road to Barnard Castle - The Dominic Cummings Story with some hoping that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of working as Cummings.

The Sherlock star appeared as the Vote Leave mastermind in James Graham’s Brexit: The Uncivil War for Channel 4 last year.

On Monday Cummings was accused of “single-handedly” destroying the coronavirus lockdown with his actions by TV presenter Piers Morgan.