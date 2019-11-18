When are the election TV debates and who will be appearing on them?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA. Archant

he broadcasters have announced a series of debates, including two head-to-heads after reaching an agreement between the Tories and Labour, a three-way debate and a seven-way debate.

The first will involve a head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn and will air on ITV on Tuesday at 8pm.

On Friday 22 November, Fiona Bruce will be hosting a Question Time Leaders' Special, broadcast from Sheffield on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live. Across two hours, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson will each be invited to take questions from the audience for thirty minutes.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, is expected to take part in a 30 minute Question Time special and Sian Berry or Jonathan Bartley, leaders of the Green Party, will also feature on an audience focused special programme.

Sky will host a three-way debate including Johnson, Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson on November 28.

The next day, the BBC will host a seven-way debate in Cardiff on November 29, between leaders or senior figures from the seven major GB political parties.

The broadcaster will then host a "prime ministerial debate" on December 6 from Southampton between Corbyn and Johnson.

On Monday 9 December the BBC is also planning a 90 minute Question Time for younger audiences hosted by Emma Barnett. A selected audience of under-30s will question leading figures from each of the main parties, and it will be broadcast on BBC One at 8.30pm.

The BBC will also host a debate for BBC Wales on Tuesday 26th November and Tuesday 3rd December, a debate on BBC Scotland on Tuesday 10th December, and a debate on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday 10th December at 10.45pm.

Following the election result, there will be a Question Time special broadcast on BBC One on Friday 13 December at 8.30pm.