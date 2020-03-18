Latest The New European
Opinion

To counter misinformation over coronavirus, journalists need to embrace a public service mission

PUBLISHED: 18:02 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 18 March 2020

Robert Peston reports outside Downing Street on the ITV News. Photograph: ITV.

Robert Peston reports outside Downing Street on the ITV News. Photograph: ITV.

Archant

In an era of anonymous sources and divisive press briefings, can the media and journalists rise to the occasion of responsible reporting over the coronavirus outbreak?

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As COVID-19 spreads globally, so has misinformation about how to counter it. From politicians downplaying the risk it poses to public health to journalists tweeting false claims about who can be infected, reporting the coronavirus reminds us of the importance of accurate and impartial journalism.

In the UK, broadcasters have generally been cautious in their coverage of the global pandemic. We have seen more health experts appear on breakfast sofas and news bulletins, explaining the science behind the COVID-19 and offering practical advice about how to minimise catching the virus and avoiding ways of spreading it.

The “your questions answered” feature of broadcast news has become a more prominent part of coverage, with journalists directly responding to their audiences fears and anxieties, rather than the traditional top-down approach. Fact checking has also come to the fore, with the BBC’s Reality Check and Channel 4’s Fact Check almost exclusively focused on challenging the many dubious claims circulating online.

TV news audiences have spiked as people turn to trusted sources of information. According to Channel 4’s news editor, Ben de Pear, its audience size doubled over the last week.

Similarly, according to the BBC news press office, its audiences for broadcast and online output has significantly increased.

For UK broadcasters, reporting the government’s comparative approach to combating the spread of COVID-19 is a difficult balancing act. The government’s response, while developing on an almost daily basis, remains less stringent than many other countries which have imposed strict lockdowns and closed pubs, restaurants and places of public gathering.

To what extent should broadcasters be questioning this strategy? How far should they be accepting what the government’s medical and scientific advisers are saying, while challenging them and presenting alternative expert voices – for example representatives of the World Health Organization – who may be recommending a different response?

When it comes to questioning the government’s strategy, editors will need to make difficult judgements about which expert voices they include – and exclude – given how closely people are following the news to find out what advice to follow.

Anonymous sources

You may also want to watch:

In order to maintain the public trust’s in official health guidance and information, broadcasters could stop the use of “anonymous government sources”. So, for example, on March 14 ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, broke a story via his blog about people over 70 being quarantined for four months in “wartime-style mobilisation to combat coronavirus”. It was leaked just in time to make the Sunday newspapers, but was not announced by the prime minister or one of his scientific experts but an anonymous “senior government source”.

Given the significant alarm this caused for millions of people, Peston should have sacrificed his “scoop” for the greater good of asking the government to accurately put this key development on the public record. The political practice of using “sources” to deliver briefings to key journalists is nothing new – it’s been going on for many years and is known in the industry as “kite-flying”.

By briefing journalists anonymously, it opens up a space for the policy to be debated while also allowing government ministers to distance themselves from it under journalistic questioning or public pressure. But during a major health emergency of this kind, where public trust is so important, it looks deeply irresponsible.

Now more than ever, journalists and broadcasters could take a stand and resist these private briefings for the sake of clearer and more accurate government information.

It didn’t help that when the UK’s health secretary, Matthew Hancock, wrote an article for the Daily Telegraph about the government’s response to COVID-19, the newspaper published it behind a paywall where only subscribers could see it. By contrast, the Washington Post – which usually adheres to a strict paywall – made its analysis of the spread of the virus freely available. To be fair to the Telegraph, it later made Hancock’s article generally available – but only after criticism on social media.

This matters because if only people motivated enough to subscribe to a newspaper access vital health information, it risks alienating huge swaths of the population who also need to understand what government decisions are made and the reasoning behind them. The government’s media strategists need to be aware of that and prioritise media platforms available to the whole country.

Press briefings

The government’s decision to hold daily press conferences represents a more transparent way of keeping the public informed of the latest developments and its decision making. The press conferences will feature the prime minister or his senior ministers. Chief medical adviser Chris Whitty, and Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, will also “routinely” attend the briefings.

It remains to be seen how far the UK population will trust and follow the government’s guidance. While one poll found the majority of people trusted the advice and guidance about COVID-19 from the goverment’s chief medical officer and the director general of the World Health Organization, just over a third of people extended the same level of trust to the prime minister and health secretary. Of course, faith in the goverment’s advisers may change as the nation compares the UK’s response to other countries.

As the public’s most trusted source of news in the UK, broadcasters will play a critical role in both conveying and questioning the government’s strategy of dealing with the coronavirus. This is a major test of broadcasting’s public service role – to impartially report the facts, while robustly holding the government to account.

• Stephen Cushion is a chair professor at Cardiff University. This article first appeared at theconversation.com.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind’s vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw’s place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground – but it’s always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson declares ‘war’ on coronavirus by announcing ‘top team’

Boris Johnson's team to tackle the coronavirus - Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak. (Photographs: PA/TNE)

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells constituent to ‘get a life’ after asking if she could live on £94 a week

Tory MP Pauline Latham. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Homemade hand sanitiser recipes that could help protect against coronavirus

Woman hands using wash hand sanitiser gel dispenser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Government would be making ‘colossal’ mistake if pubs close, claims Wetherspoon boss

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.