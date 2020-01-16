BBC promises to be more 'ambitious' with coverage of climate change

The BBC's New Broadcasting House. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

The BBC is promising to be more ambitious over coverage surrounding climate change.

The corporation is proposing to broadcast documentaries, podcasts and debates under the Our Planet Matters banner.

It said the programmes will explore all aspects of the environment "at a local and global level" with Sir David Attenborough among those getting involved.

Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news, said: "The challenge of climate change is the topic of our age and we will be at the heart of the debate.

"Our audiences around the world have long been affected by the science, politics, business and human impact of climate change.

"This is part of our commitment to Our Planet Matters and we have many exciting new commissions across news and current affairs with informative, accessible expertise, to help audiences keep up with this vital story."

As part of project, BBC News will introduce new programmes across its channels, including Climate Check for BBC Weather, a weekly global climate podcast from BBC World Service and a show with presenter Simon Reeve exploring the Amazon rainforest.

Sir David will warn that "the moment of crisis has come" in an interview with BBC News while the revered naturalist will also present a one-hour documentary, Extinction: The Facts.

Springwatch host Chris Packham will investigate the impact of the planet's growing population in 7.7 Billion People And Counting on BBC Two.

The BBC also said it is stepping up its commitment towards going carbon neutral.