BBC presenter calls Dominic Cummings ‘such a dick’ on-air

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nuala McKeever called Dominic Cummings 'such a dick' live on air. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A BBC presenter has been caught calling Dominic Cummings “such a dick” on-air during a live news broadcast.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Nuala McKeever was caught labelling Cummings a “dick” when she left her microphone on during an afternoon news bulletin.

Listeners could hear McKeever disrupt news presenter Damien Edgar for a whole minute before she dropped the rude word.

Edgar had begun speaking about Cummings’ press conference which was set for 3pm when McKeever muttered: “I was thinking he was such a dick I had written his name down as Richard Cummings. Freudian slip or what?”

McKeever has since apologised and the BBC has issued statement saying it ‘regretted’ the comments.

“The comments were not intended for broadcast and should not have been… We very much regret what happened and the upset caused.”