BBC presenter quits job to run as Tory MP

Nick Conrad pictured at the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at Taverham Hall School, Norfolk.

A BBC Radio Norfolk presenter has quit his job to put himself forward as a Conservative MP in the upcoming general election.

Nick Conrad pictured at his home in Norfolk. Photo: Archant Nick Conrad pictured at his home in Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Nick Conrad, former host of the Radio Norfolk breakfast show, will be putting himself forward to stand in the constituency of Broadland, Norfolk, which has been held by Tory MP Keith Simpson since it was created in 2010.

The 34-year-old father of three has worked for the BBC for 12 years. He is also a regular columnist for the Eastern Daily Press, who reported that the breakfast presenter was running.

He had not presented his show since Thursday, October 31, when staff had been told he was to leave the BBC with 'immediate effect'.

In 2014, Conrad came under fire for saying women should "keep their knickers on" during a debate about a serious rape case.

He apologised for the comments and no further action was taken.

While Conrad is in the shortlist, it is not yet known who else may be in the local Conservative Association's runnings, although hustings for the seat are taking place Wednesday night.

The Eastern Daily Press have previously compared Conrad to the popular Steve Coogan character Alan Partridge, as both are beloved Norfolk radio presenters who "often find themselves the butt of the joke".