Question Time audience member is 'far-right activist who stood for National Front'

An audience member on Question Time calls for government to close all the borders. Photograph: BBC. Archant

The row over a bigoted member of the Question Time audience deepened after claims that she was a far-right right activist who may have stood in a general election for the National Front.

Questions have been raised after the woman who appeared in the front row of the programme's audience was named online as Sherri Peach, who is allegedly a supporter of far-right group Britain First.

Images and videos shared on Twitter show the same woman at a 'Free Tommy Robinson' rally as the former English Defence League leader was jailed for contempt of court.

The claims came from John O'Connell from the organisation Far Right Watch after a clip of the woman circulated on social media from the Question Time account.

He said he had received 'confirmation from multiple sources' that it was her.

O'Connell also claimed that she was married to former National Front election candidate Roy Peach, with others claiming she could have been a candidate for the organisation in Leyton in east London in 1974.

In a clip shared on social media, the woman is seen at a Tommy Robinson rally, screeching: "We've had enough in this country, just had enough, enough is enough.

"They are taking over our country. We're going to be under their laws and their rules, we've had enough".

The BBC was criticised for sharing the views of the audience member on Question Time's Twitter feed without further context, response from the panellists or a fact check.

She was accused by one radio presenter, who had fact checked her claims, of being "wrong about almost everything".

The corporation has not responded to the allegations but defended posting her comments on social media by claiming that the social media feed was balanced.