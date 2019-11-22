The best internet reactions to the BBC Question Time leaders' debate

BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Twitter was full of commentary as Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon answered questions from the public on BBC Question Time.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

We've compiled some of the best responses as the debate took place...