Who's on Question Time tonight?
PUBLISHED: 16:55 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 12 March 2020
Archant
Tonight's edition of Question Time comes from West Bromwich where coronavirus and this week's budget are all likely to be hot topics for the panel.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
On tonight's panel will be:
Steve Barclay
Barclay is a Tory MP, the chief secretary to the treasury and a former Brexit secretary under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
Louise Haigh
Haigh is a Labour MP and the shadow policing minister.
You may also want to watch:
Pete Wishart MP
Wishart is an SNP MP and the party's shadow leader of the House of Commons as well as the chair of the Scottish affairs select committee.
Richard Walker
Walker is the managing director of the supermarket chain Iceland Foods. He previously called for a second Brexit referendum.
Professor John Ashton
Professor Ashton is the former director of public health in the north west and former professor of public health at Southampton University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
- Question Time airs on BBC One at 10.40pm and at 11.40pm in Northern Ireland.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter