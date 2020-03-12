Who's on Question Time tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Tonight's edition of Question Time comes from West Bromwich where coronavirus and this week's budget are all likely to be hot topics for the panel.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

On tonight's panel will be:

Steve Barclay

Barclay is a Tory MP, the chief secretary to the treasury and a former Brexit secretary under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Louise Haigh

Haigh is a Labour MP and the shadow policing minister.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

Pete Wishart MP

Wishart is an SNP MP and the party's shadow leader of the House of Commons as well as the chair of the Scottish affairs select committee.

Richard Walker

Walker is the managing director of the supermarket chain Iceland Foods. He previously called for a second Brexit referendum.

Professor John Ashton

Professor Ashton is the former director of public health in the north west and former professor of public health at Southampton University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

- Question Time airs on BBC One at 10.40pm and at 11.40pm in Northern Ireland.