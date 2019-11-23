Latest The New European
Video

Complaints after Question Time audience balanced against Lib Dems

PUBLISHED: 17:56 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:29 23 November 2019

Jo Swinson is criticised for supporting austerity. Photograph: BBC.

Jo Swinson is criticised for supporting austerity. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

Lib Dem politicians have complained about the set-up of the BBC Question Time programme after it was claimed the audience numbers were based on how many MPs each party had.

Kate Rutter in I, Daniel Blake. Photograph: YouTube.Kate Rutter in I, Daniel Blake. Photograph: YouTube.

Lib Dem campaigners accused the BBC of filling the room with audience members who were not supportive of the party.

MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has claimed that the audience was "balanced" based on the number of MPs each party has in the House of Commons.

He tweeted: "BBC confirm that the Question Time audience was stacked based on current party representation in the Commons, ie numbers of MPs. So there were effectively 2 Lib Dems in that room. Jo Swinson handled it with graceand passion. Sustained pressure but she didn't buckle once."

Sympathetic Lib Dem supporters were also left frustrated after discovering that the outspoken woman in the audience during the election programme and criticised the Lib Dem leader was actually an actress.

Kate Rutter played Sister Betty in His Dark Materials and also the character of Ann in the film I, Daniel Blake.

She was described as "the woman in the red jacket" during the programme, and told Swinson: "You talk about the Lib Dems as a viable alternative to Labour or the Tories.

"I would just like to ask you, with 14 million UK citizens now living in poverty, do you regret consistently voting with the Conservatives in favour of harsh and uncaring benefit cuts?"

She said: "The Labour party has made it absolutely clear that they are going to get rid of Universal Credit and quite right.

She added: "And I can't honestly say that I could ever trust, after what happened in Sheffield, and we know all about that in Sheffield, when the Lib Dems went into coalition with the Conservatives. How can we be expected to be believing anything you say on this issue."

Presenter Fiona Bruce asked the woman if the answer was satisfactory. She replied: "Not at all, not in the slightest bit. You are still going to keep the Universal Credit which everybody knows is not working at all."

Viewers were quick to point out that they had seen her before.

Tom Newton Dunn tweeted: "Is Kate Rutter, an actress in I, Daniel Blake, a BBC Question Time audience member?"

Chris Bell wrote: "Woman in the red jacket is Kate Rutter, an actress who was in I, Daniel Blake. Also Coronation Street and His Dark Materials. Just ordinary voters dragged off the street."

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

