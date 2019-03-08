Poll

Presenter claims Question Time is 'more watchable' since Fiona Bruce took over

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time in Winchester. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Fiona Bruce has been praised for making Question Time 'more watchable' since she took over the presenting role.

Fake or Fortune? television presenter and Antiques Roadshow expert Philip Mould says he has started watching the programme since his co-host Fiona Bruce took over the show.

The art dealer and TV personality, who has worked with Bruce for eight years, admitted he found the previous iteration under David Dimbleby like "a public brawl with experts".

He said Bruce had "changed the tone" and made the current affairs panel show more like a "dinner party".

Bruce took over from Dimbleby in January, ending the veteran broadcaster's 25-year stint in the role.

Caroline Flint is asked to address a point from a Labour activist by Fiona Bruce on Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Caroline Flint is asked to address a point from a Labour activist by Fiona Bruce on Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Asked by the Radio Times whether he had watched Question Time, Mould said: "No. But I watch it now and very much like it. I hadn't appreciated how much the programme is an extension of the presenter.

"I thought it was a public brawl with experts before. But actually, now it's like a sort of host at a dinner party - she's definitely changed the tone of the programme."

Asked whether it was a dinner party he would like to attend, he said: "I'd feel more comfortable going on it now than I would have before, yes."