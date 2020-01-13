Bell ringers' council 'does not endorse' Brexit celebratory bellringing

The central organisation for bellringers has chimed in on the question of whether church bells nationwide should ring out to celebrate Brexit, saying they "do not endorse" the idea.

The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers (CCCBR) issued a statement saying "as a principle" bell ringing is not done for political reasons.

The body was compelled to issue a statement after it began receiving queries, likely prompted by calls from MPs such as Andrew Bridgen who suggested the move with "permission or no permission".

But the CCCBR said that Brexit is not the sort of occasion on which it mobilises its bellringers.

The statement said: "There are historical moments for which bells have been rung - end of world wars for example.

"In 2018 the Central Council worked with the government on a recruitment and awareness campaign to recognise 100 years since WW1 Armistice.

"However the Central Council, as a principle, does not endorse bell ringing for political reasons.

"Individual towers have discretion to ring for such occasions but is on a case by case basis and typically needs permission from the incumbent."

Brexiteer Mark Francois has also led calls for Big Ben to ring out at the moment of the UK's departure from the EU.

The MP for Rayleigh and Wickford asked about the matter in the House of Commons before co-signing a letter to the Telegraph along with 60 fellow MPs.