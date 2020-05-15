Latest The New European

Former Tory party vice-chair once claimed ‘public sector workers don’t know they’re born’

PUBLISHED: 11:56 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 15 May 2020

Nurses from central London hospitals protest about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Nurses from central London hospitals protest about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Archant

A former vice-chairman of the Conservative Party once claimed that public sectors should quit if they don’t think they are paid well enough.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Demonstrators attend a rally in central London, in support of the NHS. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.Demonstrators attend a rally in central London, in support of the NHS. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Ben Bradley MP, in an article published under the title “Public sector workers: they don’t know they’re born!”, suggested workers in the public sector should be “grateful” for what they have got and not complain about their pay and working conditions.

In the post he argued that employees in the public sector shouldn’t complain about their pay: “If you think your job or your pay isn’t good enough for you, quit! There are millions and millions of other people who will quite happily take your burden off your hands! If you think you deserve better pay, then get a job with better pay. If you don’t feel capable of getting a job with better pay then be grateful for the one you’ve got!”

The MP for Mansfield in Nottingham wrote the blog post in 2011 while attacking workers for protesting coalition cuts which started to bite at the time.

The post was unearthed by Buzzfeed after Theresa May appointed him as a vice-chair for the youth of the Tory party, but has since attracted attention again as the consequences of those cuts becoming clear during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month a former chief scientific adviser to the government said that those austerity cuts had cost lives.

The Tories are now considering another pay freeze on public sector pay to cover the coronavirus bill.

You may also want to watch:

In the MP’s blog post Bradley accused public sector workers of being “lost in their own fantasy land”.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He wrote: “Yes, okay, many teachers and teaching assistants and nurses work hard for their money and deserve to get excellent pay and pensions. But headmaster on seventy-odd grand a year?

“Union leaders to whom the government contributes over 30% of their pensions, some of the most generous in the country? It’s madness.”

He added: “Sometimes people don’t know they’re born”.

The MP deleted the post and apologised for his comments and “inappropriate” language.

MORE: All of the Tory MPs who voted against a pay rise for nurses in 2017

“I wrote a number of blog posts when I was in my early 20s and I accept some of the language I used was inappropriate and I apologise for that,” he said.

A spokesperson for the government in 2018 said that Bradley had “apologised for those comments” and that “it is right that he did so”.

“I think he was 22 at the time he made them and has, himself, said he believes his work and the start of his career in politics has demonstrated to him why those views are wrong.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Failed state: Alastair Campbell on the errors that left Britain at the mercy of the virus

Union flag bunting is removed from the the front of No 10 Downing street after VE day. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Hack Farage’s ‘invasion’ exclusive is nothing but fabrication

Nigel Farage detailing his 'exclusive' invasion scoop for his viewers. Photo: Screen Grab

Damning report shows Boris Johnson and Theresa May exposed civil service during Brexit talks

Former prime minister Theresa May (L) and Boris Johnson (R) have been accused of plunging Westminster into chaos during Brexit negotiations; Getty Images: Christopher Furlong, Jeff J Mitchell

Lib Dem brands Jacob Rees-Mogg a ‘Victorian mill owner’ as party refuses to return to parliament

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg (C) prepares ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament (Photo by JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Communities minister claims he would use crowded public transport to get to work during coronavirus outbreak

Communities minister Robert Jenrick during a media briefing in Downing Street, London; PA Video

Piers Morgan confronts Brexiteer over ‘Billy big balls talk’ with £10k bet

Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen (right) appearing on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan; Twitter

Rapper rebuked for suggesting sending Boris Johnson to Wuhan to prove herd immunity theory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a morning walk in St James's Park in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MANDRAKE on Philip Hammond’s post-politics, million-pound prospects

Philip Hammond has bagged himself a number of high-paying roles since leaving politics. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

How the right lost its economic courage

The right has begun borrowing radical economic ideas from the left. Photo: Archant

Chancellor blames technology error after voting for amendment that bans chlorinated chicken after Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak accidentally voted for an amendment that would ban chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef entering the UK after Brexit; Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Vote Leave whistleblower claims Brexiteers in UK government ‘hate’ Welsh and Scots

Shahmir Sanni during a Channel 4 interview. Sanni called on Scotland to seek independence 'as soon as you can' following accusations he made that Westminster 'hated Scotland'; Channel 4

Blathering Boris fails to assert himself at home and abroad

Blathering Boris buckles. Photo: Martin Rowson

Don’t use coronavirus as a new Brexit battlefield

A man walks past a large billboard reading 'Believe me, these days will pass' at London Fields on May 07, 2020 in London, England. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Coronavirus has exposed two sides of a deeply divided Britain

Residents of Trellick tower continue to battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic in west London on May 7, 2020. - (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

BONNIE GREER on how poverty incubates the coronavirus

Communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick admitted that statistics show higher death rates from coronvirus among ethnic minority groups. Picture: PA Video

ANDREW ADONIS: Parks are an “essential service” - lockdown has shown they need our attention

An elderly couple sitting by the lake in Regent's Park, London. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

EU insists compromise on Brexit extension can be found

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost pose for a photograph at start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom. (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson needs his MPs back to stop him being humiliated, claims broadcaster

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

James O’Brien rips into Boris Johnson for playing to Brexit crowd with ‘common sense’ call

LBC's James O'Brien calls the PM's latest coronavirus messaging 'The nonsense that Brexit is built on'; Picture: LBC

PMQs: Boris Johnson pushed to publish scientific advice that supports easing of lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer pushes PM Johnson to release SAGE lockdown advice during House of Commons questioning. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson challenged over disappearance of slides showing international coronavirus comparisons

Boris Johnson during PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Presenter in jibe at Priti Patel over coronavirus deaths ‘on her watch’

Home secretary Priti Patel on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

More polling shows ‘stay alert’ coronavirus slogan is confusing the public

The government's latest 'stay alert' coronavirus slogan has faced mounting criticisms for being 'unclear'; Sky News

Music industry may not survive Brexit and coronavirus without support, claims report

The union flag colours projected onto 10 Downing Street as the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Remainers in the House of Commons have been ‘silenced’ claims former Lib Dem leader

Boris Johnson at the latest PMQs in the House of Commons with Priti Patel, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove Photograph: Parliament TV.

European media ridicules Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown exit strategy

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 10, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/Downing Street Pool/PA Wire

Number of UK coronavirus deaths set to exceed 40,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, (centre), and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, to brief the media on the government's coronavirus action plan, at Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

If you value our nurses campaign for them to receive a pay rise

Nurses from central London hospitals protest for international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Study shows up to 3% of NHS staff may have the coronavirus without knowing it

NHS workers in PPE take a patient with an unknown condition from an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital; photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Did Neil Ferguson really do wrong in breaking the coronavirus lockdown?

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

Statistics watchdog challenges government over coronavirus testing numbers

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tory MP calls government reluctance to follow Asian countries’ coronavirus response ‘systemic failure’

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt during a House of Commons debate on Covid-19

Experts claim earlier coronavirus lockdown could have saved more lives

UK prime minister Boris Johnson (L) and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon (R) have faced mounting criticism of their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; DUNCAN MCGLYNN/AFP via Getty Images

Government’s new coronavirus awareness slogan met with a wave of online parodies

One parody of the government's ‘stay alert, control the virus, save lives’ slogan

Boris Johnson gives blunt response over accusations the experts didn’t sign off new messaging

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

RNLI issues warning after Boris Johnson says people can swim in the sea instead of pools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons on COVID-19. Photograph: PA Wire.

Welsh first minister claims his government has ‘got it right’ compared to UK government

Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM, at the launch of the Welsh Labour Party campaign in Cardiff; Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

A public inquiry will not be kind to the media over its coronavirus coverage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The book that led to Priti Patel and Dominic Raab rising to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s ‘stay alert’ messaging could ‘put lives at risk’

Nicola Sturgeon on GMB saying that Boris Johnson's coronavirus messaging was at times 'unclear'; Twitter

Most Read

Backlash as Ann Widdecombe calls for people to return to work even if social distancing cannot be enforced

Ann Widdecombe telling Piers Morgan that 'young and healthy' Britons should use public transport to get to work; ITV player

Tory MP claims BBC has ‘big questions to answer’ for airing statement from Keir Starmer

Dehenna Davison gives her maiden speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Keir Starmer’s approval ratings overtakes Boris Johnson’s score for first time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds an online phone-in with residents in Glasgow, as part of his 'Call Keir' series of events, from his office in the Houses of Parliament in London, to stay in touch with the public during the Coronavirus lockdown. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 7, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs protest at ‘dangerous’ plans to force them back into the Commons during coronavirus crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg will lay out plans to get MPs back into the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.