Tory MP says Brexit has to be delivered by October 31... to save his job

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 01 June 2019

MP Ben Bradley. Photograph: House of Commons.

MP Ben Bradley. Photograph: House of Commons.

Archant

A Tory MP has been well and truly mocked on social media for claiming that Brexit had to be delivered - because otherwise he would lose his job.

Ben Bradley was quoting a video from Jeremy Hunt on Twitter, when he included the message: "To help me win in my marginal seat, you need to commit to leaving the EU on October 31st come what may. Anything else is guaranteed to put me out of a job."

It was widely seen as a sign that the MP only cared about saving his job in the marginal seat of Mansfield - which he won with just a 1,057 majority in 2017.

Anna Soubry, the former Tory MP and now a Change UK MP said: "Shame you put your own job before the jobs of your constituents Ben. Your own government's impact assessments show that any form of Brexit will harm our economic future and especially no deal. All MPs have a duty to put their constituents and country before ideology and party loyalty."

Professor Brian Cox said: "The distorted perspective of the professional party politician. Reminds me of that old joke about a headline in The Parrot Times. 'Titanic Sinks! No Parrots Injured'."

The Remaniacs Podcast wrote: "'In order to save my job in Westminster, you need to commit to thousands of people throughout the country losing theirs.' Lovely logic, Ben."

You may also want to watch:

Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: "This is at least honest. Not many Tory MPs are as blunt about the biggest issue in their decision."

Peter Timmins tweeted: "This MP wants Brexit just to keep his wages coming in. It's nothing to do with whether it's the right thing for the country. It's all about him."

SNP Peter Grant said: "Tory MPs no longer even pretending. Brexit is about saving their jobs and to hell with everybody else."

Edwin Hayward wrote: "This isn't parody, this really is an MP spelling out clearly that he's putting his own narrow political interests ahead of any other consideration (like what's best for the UK, or his constituents, for instance). Career first, everything else can go hang. Refreshingly honest."

TNE columnist Mitch Benn said: "Thanks for the tip."

Bradley resigned as a Conservative Party vice-chair for young people last year in protest at Theresa May's deal... which attempted to deliver Brexit.

In January 2018 the MP said that unemployed people should have a vasectomy to avoid having children - something we suspect the MP might disagree with himself if he loses his job.

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Women's football growth shown through new stickers

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

JAMES OLIVER: The secrets of Soviet sci-fi

James Oliver has taken a look into the world of Soviet era sci-fi. Picture: Supplied

The curious concrete legacy of Albania

Bunkers from the book 'Metamorphosis: The Reuse of Albanian Bunkers from the Communist Era'

The man who taught Da Vinci to paint

Florentine artist Andrea del Verrocchio, who taught Leonardo Da Vinci how to paint. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New poll shows what young people really think about Brexit

Young people's priorities and voting intentions have been revealed in a new poll. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

David Cameron has a new job leading board of artificial intelligence firm

David Cameron. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Tory leadership contest: Who are the 12 running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

How the Kurds have helped in the fight against Isis

Syrian Kurds wave the Kurdish flag, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. The Kurds have played an enormous role in helping defeat Isis. Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Profits fall by 74% at burgundy passport manufacturer after French firm given blue passport contract

Brexiteer Andrew Rosindell with a mock-up of a blue passport. Photograph: Archant.

Britain's biggest business lobby group warns Tories about no-deal Brexit

The chief of the Confederation of British Industry Carolyn Fairbairn has warned Tory leadership candidates of the impact of no deal on British businesses. PIcture: BBC

Nigel Farage calls Lib Dem lead 'fake polling'

Farage has called the YouGov poll that put the Lib Dems ahead of the Brexit Party 'fake polling'. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It's not just Labour supporters lending votes to the Lib Dems - this Tory activist did too

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Conservative Party annual conference. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

European election recount in Ireland could take a month to complete

Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan (right) in conversation at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire.

Alastair Campbell: Labour will be complicit in Boris becoming prime minister

Alastair Campbell said on Radio 4 that Corbyn must campaign for a People's Vote. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Question Time: Labour MP leaves Brexiteer floundering to defend hard Brexit claims

The BBC Question Time in Epsom. Photograph: BBC.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

JAMES BALL: The terrifying track to no-deal

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are 'two very good guys', says Trump

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

Is it too late for Jeremy Corbyn?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigning for his party before the European elections. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Iain Duncan Smith wants to know why he hasn't been taken to court like Boris

Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

MITCH BENN: Debunking the myths behind the Brexit Party's win

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

BONNIE GREER: Why Britain should give Trump the Big Apple treatment

Bonnie Greer believes the British public should ignore Donald Trump during his visit. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images)

Lib Dem leadership hopeful would ask the Queen to stop a no-deal Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II reading the Queen's Speech. Picture: PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's book The Victorians sells just 734 copies

Jacob Rees-Mogg's book The Victorians has been ridiculed in reviews. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: Why the new Europe is better than the old

Alliance party leader Naomi Long is one of a new wave of pro-Europe MEPs. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Who's who in the Liberal Democrat leadership contest

Ed Davey is standing for the Lib Dem leadership and deputy leader Jo Swinson is expected to do the same.

MICHAEL WHITE on the European election results

Michael White discusses the results of the European elections and what they mean for the different parties. Picture: Martin Rowson

Who is on the panel for BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Jeremy Corbyn accused of hypocrisy in Alastair Campbell expulsion

Jeremy Corbyn attends the launch of his party's European election campaign. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Toddler speaks more sense than most politicians with call for 'People's Vote now!'

Ethan Taylor has gained popularity for his call for a People's Vote. Picture: SALLY TAYLOR

Kate Hoey defends sharing stage with Farage after calls for Labour expulsion

Kate Hoey campaigning for Brexit with Nigel Farage in 2016, prior to the referendum. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Deadlocked Commons repeatedly clocks off early despite warnings not to waste Brexit extension

Houses of Parliament Photo: PA / Tim Ireland

Farage: There's no way for my party to oust me

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is filmed on a phone by a member of the media. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

BARNABY TOWNS: How the European elections herald changed politics

A woman holds an European flag outside the European Parliament (JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell expelled from Labour Party after voting Lib Dem

Alastair Campbell. Photograph: Alastair Campbell/Twitter.

Sikh MEP heckled and told to 'go home' by Brexit Party MEPs

A Brexit Party supporter grins at the camera as others heckle Labour MEP Neena Gill during her acceptance speech. Picture: Twitter/supplied

STAGE REVIEW: Orpheus Descending - Going down in the world

Hattie Morahan as Lady Torrance and Seth Numrich as Val Xavier in Orpheus Descending. Photo: Johan Persson.

Boris takes centre stage in a disturbing drama

Will Barton as Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith.

STEVE RICHARDS: Doomed from the start, why May never stood a chance

Britain's Prime minister Theresa May arrives ahead of a European Council meeting. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP/ Gettys Images

Corbyn ally says Labour has the right approach to Brexit - despite coming third in election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside the polling station in Islington where he voted in the European Parliament elections. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Most Read

Sikh MEP heckled and told to ‘go home’ by Brexit Party MEPs

A Brexit Party supporter grins at the camera as others heckle Labour MEP Neena Gill during her acceptance speech. Picture: Twitter/supplied

Nigel Farage angered as presenter tells him Remain parties beat pro-Brexit parties

Nigel Farage appears on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

US ambassador says the NHS will be ‘on the table’ in a post-Brexit deal with Trump

Woody Johnson on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Who is on the panel for BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy