Video

Brexit Party MEP says it's better to Remain than to leave under Boris Johnson's plan

Ben Habib, Brexit Party MEP, on Sky News with Sophy Ridge. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib says he would rather see the UK remain in the European Union than leave under the current Brexit deal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Habib said he sees Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement as "much worse" than remaining in the EU.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News he explained: "What we really need to do is get the Prime Minister to pivot away from the withdrawal agreement."

Habib added: "I see the withdrawal agreement as much worse than Remain, frankly."

He said under Johnson's deal Northern Ireland will be left "bereft".

Asked if it is the official Brexit Party position that remaining in the EU is better than the prime minister's deal, he continued2: "That may or may not be our position. That's certainly my view."

But Habib defended the decision to stand down in Tory-held seats arguing they are "not hostile" to Brexit.

"The key for us was to try and get a Leave-sympathetic majority of parliamentarians in parliament, and we could have cut that cake in a number of different ways, but the way we decided to do it was to simply stand down against the Tories in those 317 seats," he said.

Asked why the Brexit Party is still standing in marginal seats held by Labour MPs, he said: "What we'd hoped was that the Tories would respond positively to the enormously generous offer that we made two weeks ago which was for them to stand down in the 150-odd seats that they haven't won for over a hundred years in the Labour heartlands."

He said this would have resulted in a "very strong leave majority" in parliament.

Habib said his party continued to hope that the Tories would stand down, describing it as a "forlorn hope", adding: "So we're going head-to-head with the Tories in these heartlands and so be it."