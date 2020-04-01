Fourth cabinet minister self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

Defence secretary Ben Wallace, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab with home secretary Priti Patel, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has been self-isolating after feeling the symptoms of the coronavirus, it has been disclosed.

Wallace said he was now recovered after spending a week in his flat.

He had continued to work throughout his illness.

“I felt symptoms last Tuesday and followed NHS guidelines by self-isolating in my flat,” he told Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.

“I continued to work throughout the week and am recovered now.”

He is the fourth member of the cabinet to have gone into self-isolation and his disclosure will heighten concerns that ministers have not been following their own rules on social distancing.

Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock have both tested positive for the virus while Scottish secretary Alister Jack also went into self-isolation after suffering from a cough and fever.

In addition the chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, and Dominic Cummings, the Johnson’s senior adviser, have both been self-isolating after displaying symptoms.