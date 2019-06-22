Number of new young Remain voters now exceeds the margin of Leave's victory in 2016

Young anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate at the gates of Downing Street. Isabel Infantes/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Two million extra young people are now eligible to vote in a future EU referendum - and 74% would back Britain staying in the European Union.

The number of people who have reached voting age since June 23rd 2016 now exceeds the margin of victory in 2016, according to figures compiled by Best for Britain to mark the third anniversary since the Brexit vote.

It found that an army of young people who were too young to take part in the referendum have reached voting age, potentially tipping the Brexit balance in favour of Remain.

More than 70% of 18-24 year olds - the generation of voters who will live with Brexit longer than anyone else - voted to remain in the EU in 2016, figures show. Now, three years on, around two million more young people are of voting age, according a survey carried out by BMG earlier this year.

An estimated 74% of these new voters would vote remain in final say on Brexit.

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said the voices of these young voices must now be heard.

She said: "It is simply undemocratic to exclude the voices of so many in the electorate.

"People like Boris Johnson will continue to ignore these forgotten voters because he knows full well that three quarters of young people are at odds with his Brexit vision.

"Young people in this country deserve to have the same opportunities we've had, with Britain part of the EU."

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said that politicians must now give them the opportunity to have a say.

He said: "It's not the fault of voters that these Brexit negotiations have dragged on so long, and look to drag on even longer.

"These young voices must not be forgotten. We cannot allow Brexit to crush their hopes and aspirations.

"It's time for politicians to listen and give these voters a chance to have a say over their future."

Best for Britain boss Naomi Smith said: "I'm calling on this army of disenfranchised voters to join us and send a clear message to our next PM that enough is enough.

"It's time to stop this Brexit chaos and focus on the real issues facing our country."