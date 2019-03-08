Video

New quarter of a million pound campaign will make positive case for the EU

Part of the new #WhereWeStand campaign video. Photograph: Best for Britain. Archant

A new campaign has been launched to try to win over those undecided on Brexit ahead of a possible second referendum on EU membership.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Part of the new #WhereWeStand campaign video. Photograph: Best for Britain. Part of the new #WhereWeStand campaign video. Photograph: Best for Britain.

The Best for Britain campaign aims to make a "positive case for Europe" which the group believes other anti-Brexit campaigns - and even the official Remain campaign back in 2016 - has failed to do.

The 'Where We Stand 'campaign will the negative portrayal of Europe and the EU which has been characterised by the Brexiteers in political debate in recent years.

The group are keen to point out the billions of pounds of investment the UK has received since joining the EU - amounting to more than £20 billion since the 2016 referendum vote.

A spokesperson was keen to emphasise that even Dominic Cummings, the anti-EU aide to Boris Johnson, has co-owned a family farm which received thousands of pounds in EU subsidies.

Naomi Smith from Best for Britain said: "Dominic Cummings said earlier this month that remainers need to get outside of London to speak with real people - so we've done just that.

"It turns out there are some beautiful and heart-warming stories of lives being changed by investment from Europe.

"Some of this country's proudest achievements, including the Eden Project and the Wildlife Trust, rely on European funding.

"This campaign will amplify those stories to make the case that staying with Europe would be a much better outcome for our country than leaving - particularly if we crash out without a deal.

MORE: Are the Government's Brexit ads a psychology trick on all of Britain?

"With the government spending millions promoting Brexit propaganda, it's important that voters get to hear how Europe stands with us, in our communities, across the length and breadth of the UK. This campaign will do that."

The 'Where We Stand' campaign will involve leaflets, posters, projections, videos and social media activity over the course of the next month.

Videos produced include case studies surrounding the Eden Project in Cornwall and the Wildlife Trust in Lancashire.

The group is planning activity in Manchester to mark Conservative Party conference, with more stunts expected in Bradford, Stoke, Swansea and London.