No requests have been made by government to make Big Ben chime on Brexit day

A specialist technical abseil team clean and inspect one of the four faces of the Great Clock, otherwise known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament.

Despite it being a key demand of Brexiteers, MPs have been told the government has made no attempt to make Big Ben chime on January 31st.

Conservative former minister Mark Francois has led efforts within parliament for Big Ben to bong at 11pm on January 31 to mark the UK's departure from the EU.

He tabled an early day motion (EDM), which attracted 55 signatures, and proposed an amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill although it was not selected for debate.

But Conservative Sir Paul Beresford, answering a written parliamentary question on behalf of the commission, said: "The House of Commons Commission has not received a request from the Government to arrange for Big Ben to chime to mark the UK's departure from the EU."

He added the commission is "aware" of the EDM and "further aware" of the amendment which was tabled.

Sir Paul added: "In May 2018, the commission agreed that, during the Elizabeth Tower refurbishment project, Big Ben should sound only for Remembrance Sunday, Armistice Day and over the New Year."

SNP MP Patrick Grady, who asked the written question, told the PA news agency: "For many people across the UK, leaving the EU on January 31 will not be a cause for celebration.

"The bombast and triumphalism of the hard Brexiteers who want to hear Big Ben chime to mark that moment is hardly in keeping with the PM's desire to bring the country together.

"It now seems that despite the ERG's (European Research Group) best efforts, the government has not approached parliamentary authorities about the use of Big Ben and the Commons commission is clear that it was not one of the few causes envisioned that would allow for chimes during the repair period.

"Stopping the expensive restoration work to chime the bells will add to the cost of the overall programme - and many who would hear the bells might not hear celebrations, but be asking for whom the bell tolls."

Big Ben's bongs were temporarily silenced in 2017 for the safety of workers involved in a four-year restoration scheme of the Elizabeth Tower.