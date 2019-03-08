Video

Newspaper joins in with PM's 'bully boy' tactics by handing Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

A reporter from The Sun has joined in with Boris Johnson's 'bully boy' tactics by handing a 'great big girl's blouse' to Jeremy Corbyn as he left his house.

A reporter was waiting to give him the Marks & Spencer's women's shirt outside the Labour leader's home in Islington, north London.

During his first Prime Minister's Questions session, Boris Johnson appeared to shout at Corbyn: "Call an election, you great big girl's blouse."

The reporter from The Sun brandished the patterned size-20 shirt at the opposition leader's front garden gate.

During a passionate speech in the House of Commons the Labour MP Jess Phillips branded Boris Johnson a "bully boy".

She said: "The prime minister that we have at the moment is playing some bully boy game, of some bully boy at a public school that I probably wouldn't understand any more than I understand parliamentary procedures."