Billie Piper launches stinging attack on Boris Johnson and urges people to vote tactically

90s popstar and Doctor Who companion Billie Piper has launched a stinging attack on Boris Johnson - and urged people to vote tactically.

Piper took to social media to post a photograph of herself in a t-shirt with a parody Tesco logo that said "Tories - Very little help".

Cannot get behind a man who shames single mums and their children, uses casual racism, gambles with the NHS and gives zero f**ks about our children's future."

In a call for tactical voting, she added: "To all the young ones, learn how to vote tactically & rid us of this looming horror show."

The actress and singer encouraged people to visit a tactical voting guide from the People's Vote campaign.

Fans responded positively to the message from Piper.

One said: "This is the first time I'm ever getting to vote and trust me I'm not gonna let the Tories win!"

"Knew there was reason she was my fav companion" said a Doctor Who fan.

"Why gotta vote The Tories out? Because we want to, because we want to," wrote another.

It comes as one anti-Brexit organisation claimed tactical voting in just 36 marginal seats can stop a Boris Johnson majority.