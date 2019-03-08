Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:41 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 02 September 2019

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

Archant

A doctor involved in giving expert opinion to the government about a no-deal Brexit has been told by a Brexiteer MP that he should be 'ashamed' for asking him about mortality rates.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Doctor David Nichol, a consultant urologist from Birmingham, said he was involved giving expert opinion on the NHS to government officials for the Yellowhammer documents earlier this year and was concerned about what could happen if the UK leaves the EU on October 31st.

He explained to Nick Ferrari and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio: "Having been involved in writing the plans for mitigation [of a no-deal Brexit] and having whistle blown because I thought they were unsafe, what level of mortality rate are you willing to accept in the light of a no-deal Brexit?"

As the Brexiteer sipped his coffee and took a deep breath, the Brexiteer composed himself to say: "I don't think there's any reason to suppose that a no-deal Brexit should lead to a mortality rate, I think this is the worst excess of project fear, and I'm surprised that a doctor in your position would be fear-mongering in this way on public radio."

But the unimpressed doctor responded: "May I remind you I wrote the plans for mitigation."

The Brexiteer snapped back: "Well you didn't write very good plans if you haven't worked out how to mitigate. It's fortunate they are being written by other people who are serious about mitigating rather than remoaners."

The doctor pointed out that it had been reported there were no plans to update the documents.

He said: "Except to stop you there in the Sunday Times yesterday, the Royal Colleges who are involved with having contact with the Department of Health have not yet been approached to update these documents... so that's incorrect."

You may also want to watch:

Presenter Nick Ferrari, who has openly admitted to backing Leave, then stepped in to ask the doctor about the mortality rate he expected. "We don't know that," responded the doctor. "That's not part of Yellowhammer. I'll remind you that Michael Gove said this is the 'worst case scenario' but that is incorrect, Yellowhammer is not the worst case scenario."

Brexiteer Ferrari took Rees-Mogg's sceptical tone. He asked: "Why are people going to die?"

MORE: Is this the real reason why Farage and Rees-Mogg want a speedy Brexit?

MORE: Rees-Mogg admits a People's Vote would 'overturn the Brexit decision'

The doctor continued: "Because of all sorts of problems - because of issues with access to drugs, because of issues to isotopes - that have already been highlighted. But when you get people at the Royal College who say they are very worried..."

But both Rees-Mogg and Ferrari tried to assure listeners that it was not the case. They said both the health secretary and the boss of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry have said they would fly drugs in if there is a no-deal Brexit.

As the presenter tried to rap the call up, an aggrieved Rees-Mogg said: "This is a major focus of government policy, I think it is deeply irresponsible Dr Nichol of you to call in and try and spread fear across the country. I think it is typical of Remainer campaigners and you should be quite ashamed, I'm afraid."

The doctor was quite happy to keep the argument going off-air. He said: "This is why I contacted the GMC [General Medical Council], I am quite happy to refer me to the GMC and we can talk about it there."

Earlier this year health secretary Matt Hancock appeared to concede that people could die from a no-deal Brexit. The claims became the focus of a Led By Donkeys billboard campaign as they highlighted the change of opinion after Boris Johnson came to power.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

Anti-Brexit campaign group barred from Tory party conference

The Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, 2017. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

CHARLIE CONNELLY: Enid Blyton was always controversial

May 1949: English author and writer of books for children Enid Mary Blyton (1897-1968) at her home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, with her daughters Gillian (left) and Imogen. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: Storm in a Twitter cup - The Doctor at London's Almeida Theatre

Stage performance of the Doctor. Photograph: Manuel Harlan.

Michael Gove says he was 'misrepresented' over his previous opposition to prorogation

Michael Gove has said he was talking about something different when he previously opposed prorogation. Picture: Ken Mears

JAMES BALL: The general election fight is already taking place - and it's happening online

The Conservative Party has been targetting Remain MPs in its latest Facebook adverts. Photo: Facebook

WILL SELF: Notting Hill Carnival has been diminished by corporate interests

Samba performers in colourful costumes dance to the rhythms of the mobile sound systems along the streets of West London during the grand finale (Monday Parade) of the Notting Hill Carnival on 26 August, 2019 in London, England. Up to two million visitors are expected to take part in this year's Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's largest street party and a celebration of Caribbean traditions and the capital's cultural diversity. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Focus on student suicide means the media is missing the real story about our young

A suicide prevention campaign is launched at London Waterloo station. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA

The Europe that Britain built

UK European Communities Membership Referendum, 1975, also known as the Common Market referendum, was held on 5th June 1975, to gauge support for the country's continued membership of the European Economic Community, picture shows, Pro Europe Campaigners on float, part of South Glamorgan campaign to Keep Britain in Europe, drive through Cardiff this morning, Saturday 31st May 1975. (Photo by Edwards/Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Is John Bercow Remain's last hope?

Is speaker John Bercow Remain's last hope? Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

POLL: The New European poll of the week on protest, prorogation and PR blunders

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexit minister competes with predecessors for most clueless statement about Brexit

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

In defence of the Eurotunnel...

Archived photograph of people waiting at London St Pancras train station because of train disruption. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

'There probably is time' to block no-deal Brexit despite prorogation, says Tory rebel

Oliver Letwin. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

'Hundreds of thousands' expected at #stopthecoup protests across the UK

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

No-deal Brexit likely to delay flu vaccine just as 'particularly virulent' strain threatens UK

Doctors have warned that a no-deal Brexit could affect the supply of flu vaccines. Picture: Arthur Tilley/Getty Images/Creatas RF

MARY HONEYBALL: Ireland and the EU deserve better from the UK

Mary Honeyball says Ireland and the EU deserve more. Photo: PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: Tennessee waltzes as the Trump tide sweeps through

US President Donald Trump arrives for a

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I'm trying to avoid the news

U.S. president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

The man behind the anti-prorogation petition speaks out about why he took action

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Judge denies campaigners interim interdict to stop Boris Johnson - but brings forward main hearing

'Boris Johnson' digs a grave at the foot of a tombstone during a protest organised outside Downing Street in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Sarah Vine finds Daily Mail column unrewarding

Sarah Vine, Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Photographs: PA.

Petition hits 1.5 million signatures as it becomes one of the biggest on government website

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Chlorinated chicken deal is finger-lickin' sickening

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Andrew Neil to get new primetime political programme ahead of Brexit deadline

Andrew Neil is set to have a new primetime politics show. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

The Tories' hypocrisy over the prorogation of parliament exposed

Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Led By Donkeys stunt plays Michael Gove's own words on prorogation back to his constituents

Led By Donkeys are back and they're targeting Michael Gove's constituency with his own words on prorogation. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Constitutional academics declare Boris Johnson's prorogation an 'abuse of executive power'

Boris Johnson's prorogation has been deemed an

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson suspending parliament should come as no surprise

Michael White says Boris Johnson's move to prorogue parliament should come as no surprise. Picture: Martin Rowson

ANDREW ADONIS: Remain alliance has arrived just in time

Andrew Adonis says a Remain alliance has arrived just in time. Photo: Arcaid/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Femi Oluwole: 'There's no price I wouldn't pay' to stop Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC

John Humphrys: The has-been of the radio world

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

One million sign petition against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Reports: Scottish Tory Ruth Davidson expected to quit as leader

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Only half of Leavers say it's acceptable to prorogue parliament, finds poll

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in Twitter love-in amid prorogation uproar

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin will not review absentionist policy despite Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Conor Murphy MLA, Sinn Fein leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill, Elisha McCallion MP and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

Eleven medical unions warn against potentially 'fatal' effects of a no-deal Brexit

11 health unions have warned of potentially 'fatal' consequences of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

Petition against proroguing parliament smashes 100K target

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits a People’s Vote would ‘overturn the Brexit decision’

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Tony Blair warns Labour against ‘elephant trap’ of a general election

Former prime minister Tony Blair. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor.

Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

Is this the real reason why Farage and Rees-Mogg want a speedy Brexit?

Cheers! Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

People are making their own versions of the government’s ‘Get Ready’ campaign posters

The government's £100 million

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy