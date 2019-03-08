Video

Pro-Remain farmer who 'shocked' reporter delivers another anti-Brexit speech

John, the "Bishop Auckland Remainer farmer", has returned with a rant about why Brexit is like buying a dodgy car. Photo: BBC / Twitter Archant

The Remain supporting farmer from Bishop Auckland, who became a viral sensation last week for his 'Turkey's voting for Christmas' speech during a BBC vox-pop, has returned with another anti-Brexit speech.

After the BBC News interview where he claimed that Johnson should be in jail for the lies he has told, John has created a Twitter profile to continue spreading a message of support for remaining in the EU.

In his first video, which already has been seen over 26,000 times, John said: "I have to thank you for the support I have been given, it's incredible. Think of Boris Johnson as a car salesman, he's selling his new concept car: the Brexit.

"Some think it's a bit of a dog, untried, untested and unwarranted. It's supposed to be environmentally friendly, sort of nuclear powered.

"It does not split the atom, only the nation. It's powered by a new fuel: ambition. It has no wheels, it floats on air - hot air. No Sat Nav, there is no road to its destination."

John continued: "The bright side is there is no need for insurance as there are no safety features.

"He cares not for the people he hurts if it crashes. It's now been available for three years, gone nowhere, cost a fortune in money alone. Now is the time for a hard sale as only he can supply it, would you really want to buy it?

"The price is yet to be disclosed, we deserve better."

Responses to John's return were extremely supportive, with some saying he has "more common sense than any politician", and other saying it's "lovely to hear you shake up the debate in these chaotic times!"