European firms buys giant billboard space to troll Brits over Brexit decision

An advert from Bitpanda appears in Canary Wharf. Photograph: Supplied. Archant

Two European technology firms have taken out advertising space to promote their businesses, trolling Brits on their decision to leave the European Union at the same time.

Paris-based company Bitpanda and Vienna-based firm Ledger have taken out a 7m by 4m digital billboard advertising space in various locations around the UK - including a site in the financial district of London's Canary Wharf - on the day that the UK was leaving the European Union.

The rolling digital adverts appeared at 36 different sites around the UK on Brexit day, with the message "millions of people can't be wrong... unless they're British" with a second slide saying "let's take back control, for real".

Ledger's chief executive defended the advert, saying it is designed to "make a point about bitcoin", making a comparison between the Brexit movement and crypto community.

In an interview with the Coindesk publication, he said: "Brexit means taking back control over borders and currency. It's very U.K.-centric. Bitcoin is the opposite. It's a borderless, global technology".

The firm's boss added that on a personal level he believed Brexit was "a mistake".

"I feel like many people do not see the great impact and were misled by the personal short-term goals of some politicians. No self-promoting politician should be a reason for anyone to be stripped of their freedoms."

"We want to provoke people to think about the impact their vote has on their lives," Demuth added.

Ivis Buric, a Bitpanda representative, said the company had received a "copy denial from media owners in London" from those who rejected using an advert with political connotations.

"Thankfully, there is still freedom of speech and advertising rules so we are live on location," Buric added.