'Lock Boris out!' - SNP MPs heckle as Houses of Parliament reopen for business

Members of Parliament return to the House of Commons, London, after the Conservative Party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The SNP MPs have taken Dennis Skinner's tradition heckle by calling for black rod to 'lock Boris out' as the Houses of Parliament reopened.

There had been calls for Harriet Harman, as mother of the house, to take Dennis Skinner's traditional heckle when the Houses of Parliament reopened.

She is now sat in the former long-standing Labour MP's seat in the Commons, dubbed the "memorial seat" for Skinner by BBC Parliament commentators.

But in the end it was down to SNP MPs to heckle Black Rod as she made her way through the Commons.

"Lock Boris out!" shouted one, as the Scottish nationalists were in a buoyant mood after increasing the number of MPs in the chamber.

Tory MPs, meanwhile, cheered Jeremy Corbyn as he arrived in the House of Commons for the first time since Labour's defeat in the election.

Parliament was dissolved on November 6 for the first December General Election in almost 100 years.

More than 100 new MPs will be sworn-in and welcomed by speaker Lindsay Hoyle before prime minister Boris Johnson is due to make a speech to the Commons.

He will enjoy the largest majority of any Tory incumbent at Number 10 since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.