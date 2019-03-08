Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 August 2019

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

NICK WALL

JASON SOLOMONS identifies one of the films of the summer and hears from director Gurinder Chadha about how it was inspired by Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes
Gurinder Chadha, director of 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Getty ImagesGurinder Chadha, director of 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Getty Images

Blinded by the Light is one of the best films of the summer. A big, bright British musical movie hit, it is ostensibly about a teenage British Pakistani boy in Luton in 1987 who, inspired by the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen, finds his own voice as a writer. But for the film's writer and director Gurinder Chadha, it's actually about Brexit.

One of Britain's most prolific and distinctive filmmakers, Chadha is still best-known for Bend It Like Beckham and her lively meshing of British and Indian movie styles and cultures. Blinded by the Light looks set to be her biggest success yet, even if it will be one tinged with sadness for the director.

"On the morning of the referendum result, I woke up as shocked as anyone," she tells me. "But it was in the days following it that I went from sadness, to upset, to anger, all very quickly. When I saw footage, from London and all around the country, and heard stories of how xenophobia had suddenly been unleashed and vented on our streets and on our buses, I was in tears. How could we be returning to the racism I grew up with and thought we'd got rid of? I just thought: 'What can I do about this?' And Blinded by the Light was my answer."

Based on a memoir by journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, the film tells the story of Javed (newcomer Viveik Kalra) who becomes obsessed and inspired by the songs of Springsteen, finding kinship in the blue collar poetry of New Jersey life that struck a chord with his own situation, stuck in industrial Luton in a Thatcher era of unemployment lines, skinheads and National Front graffiti.

Hayley Atwell as Ms Clay in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty ImagesHayley Atwell as Ms Clay in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Javed is also stuck in a traditional Asian Muslim family, with a father who has his son's life all mapped out - and it certainly doesn't involve poetry writing at college or an American singer named Springsteen. However, encouraged by Bruce's lyrics, and by a nurturing English teacher at school (a very sweet performance from Hayley Atwell - let's be honest, if she'd been your teacher you'd have done anything to please her, too), Javed begins writing for the school magazine.

He also begins a relationship with a girl in his class, a pretty white girl who distributes Red Wedge fliers despite coming from a very conservative house. Again, if she was in your class, you'd fancy her, too.

While Chadha's film trades in feel-good moments and dance numbers involving market street-traders (one is played by Rob Brydon), it also contains an undercurrent of nasty racism. Skinhead boys follow Javed through his housing estate. Neighbours mumble at the presence of an Asian family in a middle-class cul-de-sac and protesters gather outside the local mosque.

There's a superbly horrible moment where one of those long, transparent plastic mats people had to protect their hallway carpets in the 1980s becomes dramatically re-purposed to combat something nasty through the letterbox.

"I've never really wanted to play the race card in my career," says Chadha. "I make films about the Indian experience, sure, but not overtly about racism. But the Brexit result seemed to open up that letterbox again. The ugliness just poured out of people and it was terribly upsetting.

"I'd just made a film called Viceroy's House [starring Gillian Anderson and Hugh Bonneville as Lady and Lord Mountbatten] that was about partition in India and Pakistan in 1947 and Britain's 'divide and rule' policy so maybe I was particularly attuned to that, but it seemed to me it was exactly what was happening again. Politicians were seeking to divide us, to encourage an ugly polarisation and that bothered me. I had to use my voice as a filmmaker to say what I was feeling."

The film's pertinence to today is subtle yet glaring. Chadha points out that, of course, in America the issue of Islamophobia is highly relevant and sensitive. There's a scene near the film's climax where Javed arrives at US immigration and one could expect that this Muslim boy might be given a hard time. "I'm here to see Bruce Springsteen," he responds to the question about the purpose of his visit. "Can't think of no better reason, son," says the officer and waves him through. Everyone loves Bruce, right?

You may also want to watch:

"But I was worried the film wouldn't work in the US because it has a Muslim kid as the star and there would be either nervousness around laughing at that, or just racism resisting that. But it seems to have transcended all that and people react to the story of a son and a father." She adds however: "I have had Muslim audience members in America come up to me in tears to thank me for putting their faces and their stories and lives up there on the screen when nobody else would ever dare."

When filming, Chadha insisted the production was shot in Luton itself. She recalls that, despite aiming to hold a mirror up to the new tide of Brexit-fuelled xenophobia, she was heartened by how much things had changed since her own - and Manzoor's - experiences of the 1980s of unemployment and racism. "The art department refused to spray-paint swastikas and the NF symbol. I had to do it myself - and gosh, the irony of catching myself daubing these symbols that so haunted my youth…"

Even re-creating the film's key scenes of racial tension, the extras were less than enthusiastic about screaming racist slogans. "I had to really force them to shout 'Ain't no black in the Union Jack', and 'If they're black, send them back'. I'd yell 'come on, everyone'.

"These young extras just couldn't bring themselves to say these things. I was amazed at my own ability to remember these shouts, and I shudder to remember they happened so regularly throughout my own youth, how terrorising that was. But that made me more intent on showing that these attitudes shouldn't ever return."

Politics aside, the film wades gloriously through the 1980s, more like an American high school movie than anything I've seen here, more akin to Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club than it is to, say Kes. It's a film of details, of pop star posters, fashion statements, hairstyles, and crappy cars - we're in Luton, home of Vauxhall, after all.

Springsteen's lyrics pour out of the radio and the walkman and inscribe themselves on cul-de-sac walls and suburban garage doors, emphasising the connection between The Boss's New Jersey working class poetry and the plight of a working class Pakistani boy in Bedfordshire's industrial heartland, whose dad has been laid off and whose mum runs her own personal sewing sweatshop in the dining room.

Chadha's skill here is in managing the shifts in tone, from joyous musical outpouring to racist threat and the arguments of a tight Pakistani family. More than anything, the film becomes a tussle between a teenager and his dad, who both have different ideas of the best future for the boy. That's the universal relevance of the film, one that appeals to all families, whatever their ethnicity.

What is most refreshing is the perspective from which this thoroughly British movie comes, a memoir of an British Asian boy told by a female British Asian film maker, starring young British Asian talent. And using the music of an American legend, although there are other 1980s hits in there and some famous old Indian songs re-orchestrated by composer A R Rahman.

"My hope is that people will understand the layers that people like us, like Javed, have," says Chadha. "We can get to tell our stories in a myriad of ways rather than being reduced to whatever the current problem is about race, like Asian actors being cast as terrorists or ogre-type dad figures. So I always want to tell stories about my community and get all the troubles and racism in there, yes, but most important is to get across all the joy, fun and the love of an Asian family life."

Manzoor, a Springsteen super-fan on whose book Greetings from Bury Park the film is based and who wrote the first draft of the film's script, reflects passionately on the journey his story took from page to screen, and on its ultimate power and purpose.

"What strikes me most is that audiences now know my family, my father, my mother, what my house was like growing up," he told me. "And the hope is that the next time they see someone who looks like me, who is Pakistani or Muslim, they will see beyond the skin and not see them as different but see a human being with struggles and dreams and realise how much they have in common with them. "That journey of empathy that was the most important thing for me, with my book and now with getting this film out there. How amazing for audiences to see beyond gender, beyond race, beyond nation, beyond time to connect with the story of a boy."

Chadha brings it back to identity politics again. "There are so many layers when I tell a story as I feel I have to look after so many constituencies," she says. "I'm aware of Asian audiences, Pakistani, British audiences, American audiences. I have a duty to Bruce himself and to care for his music, and then there's a global, international audience as people who don't like or know Bruce, so it's about that moment that music or words talk to you and change your life. All of that is in there and in me."

As Britain withdraws from Europe, Chadha's own experience and that of Manzoor and, of course, Javed in the film, ring out a warning. "Identity is complicated and complex and that's why it's so precious to people," she says. "I can be at various times and all at once English, British, European, Asian, Punjabi, East African, West London, Indian. People like me negotiate constantly: we are multilingual and multicultural and all that layering is very natural. There are millions like me and we've negotiated my whole life about who we are and who we want to be.

"However, what I do know is that people who are monolingual and monocultural don't really understand that complexity and instead feel challenged by it and they can close off to it. It's vital to get over the nuances involved in telling the stories and showing the layers of different people's lives. Hopefully, it can get people to think outside of their own box, not close the lid and nail it down."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Dominic Cummings is setting himself up to be an invisible dictator

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: House of Commons.

Stage Review: The Girl on the Train

Samantha Womack as Rachel Watson in The Girl on the Train. Picture: Manuel Harlan

MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: How to slam the door on Boris Johnson and his Brexit plans

Prime minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

'Pay back every penny' in ministers' redundancy money, Labour demands

Dominic Raab. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: Why Scotland is not a fringe issue

Festival-goers line the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Number 10 fuels election rumours by cancelling advisers' holiday until October 31

Government advisors will have to unpack any holiday suitcases after Number 10 cancelled all leave until after October 31. Picture: Leszek Czerwonka/Getty Images/iStockphoto

BONNIE GREER: Trump should have Georgia on his mind

Could Trump's chances of staying in office for a second full term be blown away by the state of Georgia, where much of 'Gone with the Wind' was set? Picture: Getty Images

The Brexit Party's conference venue received £1 million in EU funding

Nigel Farage and colleagues at the UKIP conference at Doncaster Racecourse in 2014, which has received £1 million in EU funds and which will host the 2019 Brexit Party conference. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

British company makes U-turn on European Interrail passes after massive backlash

British rail companies will take part in Interrail after all. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

JAMES BALL: The vandals are at the gates - but Brexit can still be stopped

Mother of Parliaments: The Palace of Westminster. Picture: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Corbyn tells government: no-deal Brexit during election period would be unconstitutional

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Cabinet Secretary asking him to rule that the government cannot allow a no-deal Brexit during an election period. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Dominic Cummings falls for the star treatment

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings (centre) in Brexit: The Uncivil War. Picture: Channel 4/House Productions

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party's 'diverse' list of would-be MPs

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate, Dominic Frisby. Picture: dominicfrisby.com

MANDRAKE: Dominic Raab cashes in on failure

Dominic Raab will receive more than £16,000 in 'redundancy pay' from the taxpayer after quitting the Department for Exiting the EU. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

MP resorts to Twitter to highlight case of 'terminally ill' EU citizen deported in error

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, pictured here in 2011, took to Twitter to highlight the case of her constituent who she said was deported in error by the Home Office. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

'Gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War' if Johnson ignores no-confidence vote

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Food chiefs call for competition law waiver amid no-deal Brexit supply warnings

The UK food industry wants aspects of competition law to be set aside to allow firms to co-ordinate and direct supplies with each other in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Treasury urged to consider 'Brexit vouchers' to help with no-deal Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Health minister forced to walk back NHS 'new money' claim in excruciating interview

Health minister Chris Skidmore struggled to defend claims that cash for the NHS announced by Boris Johnson is 'new money'. Picture: Channel 4

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

Food supply strain of a no-deal Brexit could be 'unprecedented in peacetime', warns prof

A professor has warned of possible

Most export businesses to the EU are not ready for a no-deal Brexit, Treasury figures suggest

Budgeting

Pro-Brexit Twitter account accused of 'dehumanising' Remainers with 'vermin' slur

The official Leave.EU Twitter account brands Remainers 'vermin'. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

British Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg MP in a top hat. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Man jailed over voicemail death threats to 'anti-Brexit' MPs

Dominic Grieve, Nick Boles, and Sir Keir Starmer also received threats. Photograph: House of Commons.

Ex-Irish ambassador's undiplomatic take on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reminds Irish ambassador to the UK Bobby McDonagh of a rodent he saw on holiday that locals would bet on. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP)

MANDRAKE: Stanley Johnson evokes the wrath of Joan Bakewell

Stanley Johnson and Jo Johnson. Photograph: PA/TNE.

£100 million campaign to advertise a no-deal Brexit in October is 'probably too late'

Anti Brexit demonstrators outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man on getting high, legally

A cannabis smoker. Photograph: PA Wire.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Lydia Litvyak

Russian female fighter pilots Lilya Litvyak (1921 - 1943) (left), Katerina Budanova (1916 - 1943) (center), and Mariya Kuznetsova, all of the 437th fighter regiment, plot their flight plans on the tailplane of a Yakovlev Yak-1 fighter plane, Russia, mid 1942. (Photo by Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

How language has affected your childhood favourite nursery rhymes

Caring for grandchildren. Picture: PA

Most Read

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

The EU helps to stabilise our electricity supply - without them we risk more power cuts

People waiting for trains at King's Cross station, London, after all services in and out of the station were suspended on Friday when a power cut caused major disruption across the country. Photograph: Abbianca Makoni/PA Wire.

Pensioner goes viral after being filmed creating anti-Brexit graffiti

'Grafitti Grandma' in action in Wakefield in West Yorkshire. Photograph: Facebook.

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Is this the real reason why Farage and Rees-Mogg want a speedy Brexit?

Cheers! Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy