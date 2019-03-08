Backlash against no-deal Brexit as more than half of voters want a different course of action

Just 34% of voters would back a no-deal Brexit - with more than half of the public encouraging Boris Johnson to take a different course of action.

According to the BMG poll for The Independent voters are turning against an no-deal Brexit as the October 31st deadline nears.

Boris Johnson has vowed to take the UK out of the EU regardless of whether there is a deal or not.

But just a third of the public supports a no-deal Brexit, whereas more than half of the public (51%) want a different course of action which could include an extension, a second referendum or revoking Article 50.

These are all options the prime minister has so far refused to support.

Asked what Boris Johnson should do if he fails to secure a deal 34% said that the UK should leave without a deal, while just 5% said it should revert back to the terms agreed by Theresa May.

A total of 20% want Article 50 revoked, with a further 20% wanting a second referendum, and 11% wanting an extension for further negotiations.

The public also want the prime minister to abide by the law with 41% saying that Boris Johnson must request an extension by the end of next week, compared to 34% wanting him to find a way to avoid doing so.

The polling also found that the public did not agree with Boris Johnson's use of language to describe the law.

The use of "surrender" bill or act was judged unacceptable by 42% of the public compared to 31% that supported the term. The claims that MPs seeking a delay were "betraying the people" was deemed unacceptable by 45% of the public compared to 35% that supported it.