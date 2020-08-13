Tory politician loses job after blaming ‘illegal immigrants’ and BAME community for coronavirus lockdown

13 August, 2020 - 13:38
Tory councillor Bob Allen. Photograph: Facebook.

A Tory politician has lost his job and has been suspended from the party after blaming a local lockdown and spike in infections on ‘illegal immigrants’ and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.

Bob Allen, a Tory councillor, said that a spike in infections in Greater Manchester was a result of ‘illegal immigrants’, ‘the BAME community’ and ‘morons that never obey the rules’ as he complained that it was unfair he could be affected by a local lockdown.

Cllr Allen was suspended by Bolton Council’s Conservative Party group after his Facebook post came to light.

He wrote: “Don’t penalise me over the increase in Covid cases in Greater Manchester. I’ve stuck to the rules for 4 long months. Blame the 48,000 illegal immigrants, the BAME community and the morons that never obey the rules.”

He continued: “Blame the PHE idiots who wrongly advised us, blame NHS managers who were totally unprepared, blame the Chinese for concealing the true facts and blame the government for not stopping thousands of flights into the UK from infected countries. We are being led by donkeys.”

The secretary of the local Tory group, councillor Stuart Haslam, said that he had been suspended from the group and would have his case reviewed later this month.

He said: “Within 21 days a meeting of the full Conservative group will take place where Cllr Allen will be invited to attend and present his case,”

But after Allen failed to show remorse for his comments the Tory politician was stripped of his role on the board of Bolton at Home after discussions with the council, which had recommended him for the role.

Bob Allen's Facebook post. Photograph: Facebook.Bob Allen's Facebook post. Photograph: Facebook.

Jon Lord, chief executive of the Bolton at Home housing association, said: “Councillor Allen was nominated to our board by Bolton Council.

“Following recent discussions between Bolton at Home and the council, it can be confirmed that this is no longer the case and the council will be making a new nomination in due course.”

Allen had told the Manchester Evening News his comments had been taken out of context but apologised to “anyone who may have been personally offended” by them.

He added: “I stand by the sentiment, but I could have worded it better.”

Nick Peel, leader of the local Labour group, said it was a “shocking” and “dangerous” post.

“He said the rise was down to the BAME community and morons in the white community. So some white people and everyone in the BAME community. These comments were certainly not acceptable.”

It is reported that Allen was also suspended in 2009 when he posted a picture of a gorilla to a blog post next to a photograph of an Asian Labour colleague.

