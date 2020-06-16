Video

Tory Brexiteer calls for new freedom of movement scheme to allow his dogs to travel

Bob Stewart in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

An MP has called on the government to ensure there is a new freedom of movement scheme for dogs to replace the current EU pet passport scheme that will be lost as a result of Brexit.

Tory MP Bob Stewart made a plea for an extension of the arrangements as he explained that his two dogs make several trips across the Channel each year.

The issue was raised as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove answered questions on the current Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU.

The Brexiteer MP for Beckenham told the Commons: “Our two French-speaking dogs cross the Channel several times a year on a pet passport.

“And on their behalf, and on behalf of all other dog owners that take their labradors... on behalf of all pet owners who take their dogs abroad on a pet passport, can I ask (Gove) if there will be similar arrangements after December 31?”

Gove responded: “Yes, I completely sympathise with (Stewart) and many, many other responsible pet owners.

“In my previous role (as environment secretary), we made sure that we worked on arrangements in order to ensure that travellers could take their pets abroad when they are visiting the European Union and vice versa.”

Speaking in French, Gove added: “We always defend the rights of dogs.”